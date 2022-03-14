Supporting local is always important. I have found this to be even more important these past few years as the pandemic has forced people to stay put. We may be a small town but we are also a big family. With inflation at an all time high, it’s best to enjoy what is local.
The Grand Valley firehall is always hosting events for local residents. There are two 4-H groups; Grand Valley Desperados and The Sanford Saddles & Spurs, in our area for kids to learn and enjoy their animals. We have two churches; Grand Valley and Sanford, with services every Sunday along with youth groups. There is public land and streams for fishing, hunting and hiking. Our local diner, Frosty Jacks is open every day except Sunday.
Whenever you can, support local first. They are your friends and family. Build up a strong small community.
Upcoming events
— Every Friday starting today until April 15: Pleasantville VFD’s Fish Dinner. Delivery is available in borough limits or takeout only. Call (814) 589-7635 from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. the day of dinner to order. Delivery and pick up will be from 4:30 - 7 p.m. Pick up is at the back window by the kitchen.
— March 26: Garland Ridge Runners Muzzleloader Club is hosting a raffle dinner at the Garland VFD. Doors open at noon and a free chicken and biscuits dinner is available at 1 p.m. Raffles begin at 1:30 and include a silent auction, 50/50, and baskets. If you are interested in tickets before the event, call or text Bonnie Curry at (814) 688-4021.
— April 16: Grand Valley Spring Raffle. Doors open at 6 and raffle starts at 6:30. Tickets are now available.
— May 7: Mom 2 Mom Sale at the Pleasantville VFD from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
— May 14: Grand Valley VFD Reverse Raffle.
— May 22: Grand Valley Spring Horse Show.
— June 5: 12 & Under Horse Show.
— Sept 25: Fall Fun Horse Show.
— Oct 15: Grand Valley VFD’s Fall Turkey Party.
— Oct 22: Pleasantville VFD Gun Bash.
Groups/clubs
— Eldred Township meetings are held on the second Wednesday of every month. Contact Eldred Township at (814) 436-7654 for more information.
— Southwest Township meetings are held on the first Monday of every month. Contact Southwest Township at (814) 589-7551 for more information.
— The Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department is in need of ambulance and fire personnel, as well as social members to help with work bees and fundraisers.
There are work bees on Tuesday nights at 6.
Monthly meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month at 7 p.m.
— Sanford Cemetery Association’s annual meeting is April 2 at 11 a.m. The meeting will take place at 945 Sanford Road.
— The Grand Valley Desperados next meeting is March 14 at the Grand Valley firehall. They anticipate planning a spring clinic and doing something special for Spartansburg Fair’s 100th year in September. Dustin Rose’s family will host the Club Roundup in late June. A lunch and trail ride will take place after the judging of all the animals and members.
If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Desperados’ 4-H Club, contact leaders Sam Greer or Connie Tenney at (814) 827-9462.
— The Sanford Saddles & Spurs next meeting is March 13 at Warren County Fair Grounds 4-H Center.
If anyone is interested in joining the Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H Club, please contact leaders Matt and Dianna Maille at (814) 436-7778.
Church news
The Evergreen Charge Churches consist of Grand Valley UM, Sanford UM and Enterprise UM. Livestreaming of the service will be posted to the Grand Valley United Methodist Facebook page on Sundays at 9 a.m.
— Grand Valley United Methodist Church Sunday worship is at 11 a.m.
— Sanford United Methodist Church Sunday worship is at 10 a.m.
— Enterprise United Methodist meets at 9 a.m. for worship.
— Bible study takes place on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at the Enterprise Church. All are welcome to attend.
— YOUth Group is at the Grand Valley parsonage. Meetings are every Sunday at 6 p.m. Grades 6-12 are all welcome to join and bring a friend.
— Sanford Kid’s Club meets every first and third Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Sanford Church. Anyone age 3 to fifth grade is welcome to attend. New this year will be a Bible study for the parents upstairs during club sessions. Contact Amanda Ongley at (814) 873-7483 for more information.
— If you know of someone in need during this time, reach out to G&S Helping Hands or Pastor Penny Helmbold at (814) 436-7409 or at pastorpenny12@yahoo.com.
Recipe
I’ve been seeing many different recipes for stuffed chicken breast floating around the internet. I do love the traditional stuffing but I found this one to be rather tasty as well.
Mushroom and Spinach Stuffed Chicken Breast
Ingredients:
— 4 skinless, boneless chicken breasts
— olive oil
— 1 teaspoon lemon zest
— 2 teaspoons lemon juice
— ½ teaspoon Italian seasoning
— salt and pepper
— ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
— ¼ teaspoon paprika
— 3 ½ ounce package mushrooms, sliced
— 2 cloves garlic, pressed
— 4 slices of Provolone cheese
— 1 cup fresh baby spinach leaves
— ¼ cup sun-dried tomatoes
— 4 tablespoons flat-leaf parsley, chopped
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees, and line a baking sheet with foil.
To marinate the chicken breast, place them into a bowl and add about 1 tablespoon of the olive oil, the lemon zest and juice, the Italian seasoning, salt and pepper, garlic powder and the paprika, and toss to coat. Allow the chicken to marinate for about 20 minutes (or even overnight if preparing ahead).
While the chicken marinates, place a medium-size pan over medium-high heat and add about 2 tablespoons of the olive oil; once hot, add the mushrooms, then add salt and pepper, plus the 2 cloves of pressed garlic to the pan, and sauté for about 1-2 minutes, until slightly golden. Remove the mushrooms from the pan and set aside until ready to use for the filling.
Once the chicken breasts are marinated, heat a grill pan on medium-high heat. Once it’s very hot, add a drizzle of olive oil and add the marinated chicken breasts to the grill pan. Cook the chicken breasts for only 3 minutes per side, or until golden brown on the outside.
Remove the chicken from the grill pan, and when cool enough to handle, make a large slit into the thickest part of the breast to create a deep pocket.
Next, stuff each breast with a slice of Provolone cheese, a few leaves of the baby spinach, a spoonful of the sun-dried tomatoes, a spoonful of the sautéed shiitake mushrooms, and a pinch of the chopped parsley.
Secure each breast by using 2 toothpicks to hold the breast closed, and place each spinach stuffed chicken breast onto the foil lined baking sheet. Place into the oven and bake for about 8-10 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through and the cheese is melted. Remove the chicken from the oven and remove the toothpicks before serving. Garnish with fresh parsley.
Birthdays
Dave Brown (March 11)
Marge Reynolds (March 12)
Jason Paden (March 16)
Scott Hanson (March 16)
Tammie Wencil (March 16)
Sylvia Wright (March 17)
Jaydin & Kiera O’Neill (March 17)
Contact me
All are welcome to contribute with any local events, club news, seasonal activities, reunions, births, marriages, get-togethers, family recipes and any other Grand Valley happenings.
Alissa Savitz can be reached at grandvalleyvoice@gmail.com.
