Grand Valley VFD’s annual Spring Turkey Party is on tomorrow. Doors open at 6 p.m. and masks are required. Admission is free with the purchase of a gun ticket. There are also tickets for two different freezers full of meat and a wheelbarrow full of cheer. Drawings start at 6:30. Must be 18 years old to enter. Food and beverages are provided for free. Come support your local fire department!
Upcoming events
— The Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department is having fish dinners every Friday. Call (814) 589-7635 from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the day of dinner to order. Delivery and pick up will be from 4:30 to 7. Pick up will be at the back window by the kitchen. You have the choice between fried or baked fish, a side of french fries, baked potato or mac and cheese with either applesauce or coleslaw.
— A Spring Craft Show will be held on May 1 at the Grand Valley VFD from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. The kitchen will be open. Vendors can contact Megan Wright at (814) 964-2584 or Lisa Johnson at (814) 436-7623 or (814) 663-1329 to reserve a table.
— Grand Valley VFD’s Reverse Raffle is May 15.
— A Soups & Sweets fundraiser dinner is on May 22 from noon - 5 p.m at the Grand Valley VFD.
— Grand Valley’s Spring Horse Show is on May 23 at the horse show ring located on Goodwill Hill Road, Grand Valley.
— Tidioute’s Community Yard Sale Days are scheduled for the weekend of May 29.
— Garland Ridge Runners Muzzleloader Club, Inc. is hosting its first annual Flea Market on July 10-11. Vendors can purchase a 10x10 space for the day. The hours of the flea market are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m and the location is 430 Mickle Hill Road, Garland. Contact Dave or Dee Curry at (814) 706-3306 or (814) 563-7423 for more information.
— The Pleasantville Community Festival commitee’s Car Cruise-In is on July 16 from 6 to 9 p.m. rain or shine. DJ Eric Rarer will be there to provide music and the PVFD will hold its fish dinner that night. Dash plaques will be given to the first 50 registrants. Registration is free!
Groups/clubs
— Eldred Township meetings will be held on the second Wednesday of every month. Due to CDC guidelines, it is recommended to hold meetings via a conference call to minimize exposure to coronavirus. Contact Eldred Township at (814) 436-7654 to get access information to the teleconference township meeting.
— The Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department is in need of ambulance and fire personnel, as well as social members to help with work bees and fundraisers.
There are work bees on Tuesday nights at 6.
Monthly meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month at 7 p.m.
— The Grand Valley Desperados next meeting is April 5. At this meeting they will be discussing posters for the 2021 year and planning the details for Grand Valley’s horse show in May. If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Desperados’ 4-H Club, contact leaders Sam Greer or Connie Tenney at (814) 827-9462.
— Anyone interested in joining the 4-H club should contact leaders Matt and Dianna Maille at (814) 436-7778.
Church news
The Evergreen Charge Churches consist of Grand Valley United Methodist, Sanford UM and Enterprise UM. Sanford has resumed its Sunday morning worship at 10 a.m. Grand Valley’s worship service ia at 11 a.m. and Enterprise Church meets at 9 a.m. for worship.
— Sanford Kid’s Club meets every first and third Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Sanford Church. New this year will be a Bible study for the parents upstairs during club sessions. This will begin on April 15. Please contact Amanda Ongley at (814) 873-7483 for more information.
If anyone has questions, call Pastor Penny Helmbold at (814) 657-3132.
— If you know of someone in need during this time, reach out to G&S Helping Hands or Pastor Penny Helmbold at (814) 436-7409 or at pastorpenny12@yahoo.com.
Condolences
Patty Ann Louis passed away at her home in Missouri on April 2, 2021. She was born Aug. 4, 1986 in Warren, Pennsylvania. Patty was adopted by Carl and Dorthy (Rosenburgh) Tucker and spent most of her life in Grand Valley. She graduated from Youngsville High School. After high school she met Karl Louis and they married in 2017.
She was preceded in a death by a daughter, who passed at birth, Sarah Raye Louis and her mother, Dorthy Tucker.
Patty is survived by her husband, Karl Louis; children, Karly Louis, Kieth Louis and Carson Louis; sister, Holly Tucker, of Weaubleau, Missouri, and father, Carl Tucker, of Warren, Pennsylvania.
Birthdays
Adam Paden (April 11)
Beth Heahn (April 15)
Contact me
All are welcome to contribute with any local events, club news, seasonal activities, reunions, births, marriages, get-togethers, family recipes and any other Grand Valley happenings. Please submit information by noon on Thursday so I can get it into Friday’s column. Thank you.
Alissa Savitz can be reached at grandvalleyvoice@gmail.com.
