Santa made a pit stop at Frosty Jack’s Sweet Shoppe last Saturday. Visitors got a chance to get their picture taken with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
The ‘Elf Village’ provided games, crafts and s’mores for everyone to enjoy. The evening wrapped up with singing Christmas carols and the tree lighting. With the success of the event, Frosty Jack’s plans to have it again next year, bigger and better!
The Sleigh of Hope food drive continues through Monday. Drop all non-perishable foods and canned goods off at Frosty Jack’s. All food goes to a local pantry and will support families in our area.
Upcoming events
— Dec. 12: Christmas On Horseback & HoHoHo Night Parade takes place in Pleasantville at 2 p.m.
— Dec. 12: Sanford Church’s Christmas Program will take place at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments and fellowship will follow. If you have any questions, please contact Gerri Anderson at (814) 436-7708.
— Dec. 24: Christmas Eve Services; Sanford Church at 4:30 p.m, Enterprise Church at 6 p.m. and Grand Valley Church at 7:30 p.m.
Groups/clubs
— Eldred Township meetings are held on the second Wednesday of every month. Contact Eldred Township at (814) 436-7654 for more information.
— Southwest Township meetings are held on the first Monday of every month. Contact Southwest Township at (814) 589-7551 for more information.
— The Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department is in need of ambulance and fire personnel, as well as social members to help with work bees and fundraisers.
There are work bees on Tuesday nights at 6.
Monthly meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month at 7 p.m.
— The Grand Valley Desperados next meeting is Monday at the Grand Valley firehall at 6:30 p.m. If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Desperados’ 4-H Club, contact leaders Sam Greer or Connie Tenney at (814) 827-9462.
— The Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H Club met at the Warren County Fair Grounds 4-H Center on Nov. 14. Club members all introduced themselves and welcomed some new club members.
Everyone was given information for a coffee fundraiser that members voted to do since they were not able to do the wreath fundraiser this year.
Many members attended the Pleasantville Horse Parade last year. This year the parade will be on our meeting day. Club members voted to attend the parade together as a club in place of the traditional December meeting.
Rabbit members and those not bringing horses are going to walk in front of our club riders carrying the club banner.
The club planned their Christmas party and meeting for January. They drew names for a gift exchange, and made plans to bring a dish to pass and also a donation to a horse rescue center. Also discussed was the date for their club roundup in June. They hope to go to Serenity Equine Center to practice after the January meeting.
Bryceton Maille completed a presentation on the horse digestive system. Evelyn Ongley presented on the parts of the English saddle and Alaina Ongley presented on parts of the western saddle. Meadow Sheckler did a presentation on rabbit grooming.
The club wrapped up their meeting with a game of “Horse, Horse, Pony.”
Anyone interested in joining the Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H Club can contact leaders Matt and Dianna Maille at (814) 436-7778.
Church news
The Evergreen Charge Churches consist of Grand Valley UM, Sanford UM and Enterprise UM. Livestreaming of the service will be posted to the Grand Valley United Methodist Facebook page on Sundays at 9 a.m.
— Grand Valley United Methodist Church Sunday worship is at 11 a.m.
— Sanford United Methodist Church Sunday worship is at 10 a.m.
— Enterprise United Methodist meets at 9 a.m. for worship.
— Bible study takes place on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at the Enterprise Church. All are welcome to attend.
— YOUth Group is at the Grand Valley parsonage. Meetings are every Sunday at 6 p.m. Grades 6-12 are all welcome to join and bring a friend.
— Sanford Kid’s Club meets every first and third Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Sanford Church. Anyone age 3 to fifth grade is welcome to attend. New this year will be a Bible study for the parents upstairs during club sessions. Contact Amanda Ongley at (814) 873-7483 for more information.
— If you know of someone in need during this time, reach out to G&S Helping Hands or Pastor Penny Helmbold at (814) 436-7409 or at pastorpenny12@yahoo.com.
Recipe
I made these cookies for our annual Christmas cookie baking day with my cousins. The filling keeps the cookies soft. We also made Oreo balls, peanut butter cookies and chocolate chip.
Cream Cheese Stuffed
Red Velvet Cookies
Ingredients
Cream cheese filling:
— 1 (8-oz.) block cream cheese, softened
— 1/2 cup powdered sugar
— Pinch kosher salt
Cookie dough:
— 1/2 cup butter, softened
— 1/2 cup sugar
— 1/4 cup brown sugar
— 1 large egg
— 1 tablespoon red food coloring
— 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
— 1 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
— 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
— 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
Directions
Preheat oven to 350° and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. To make cheesecake filling; combine cream cheese, powdered sugar and salt in a small bowl. Mix well until mixture is smooth. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until slightly firm, about 30 minutes.
To make cookie dough; In a large bowl using a hand mixer, cream butter and sugars until light and fluffy. Beat in egg, food coloring and vanilla until incorporated. Add flour, cocoa powder, baking powder and salt. Mix until just combined.
Scoop a heaping tablespoon of the cookie dough and flatten into a pancake-like circle on the baking sheet. Place about 2 teaspoons of cream cheese filling on top. Bring the edges of the dough around the filling and pinch the edges together to seal, adding more dough if necessary to cover completely, then roll the filled dough into a ball. Space cookies about 3” apart on prepared baking sheet.
Bake cookies 15 to 17 minutes. Let cool slightly before serving.
Birthdays
Mike Drake (Dec. 11)
Mike Savitz (Dec. 15)
Allie Benedict (Dec. 16)
Louis Neely (Dec. 16)
Anniversary
Mike & Brenda Savitz (Dec. 14)
Alissa Savitz can be reached at 814-964-7453 or grandvalleyvoice@gmail.com.
