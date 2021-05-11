On Saturday May 1, 2021, Austin Best and Sara Kemp said, ‘I do.” The couple were married at Camp Coffman in Cranberry, Pennsylvania.
Austin is the son of Kim and Steve Huffman, of Cranberry. Sara is the daughter of Barbara and Leonard Kemp Jr., of the Grand Valley/Titusville area.
Upcoming events
— The Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department is having fish dinners every Friday. Call (814) 589-7635 from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the day of dinner to order. Delivery and pick up will be from 4:30 to 7. Pick up will be at the back window by the kitchen. You have the choice between fried or baked fish, a side of french fries, baked potato or mac and cheese with either applesauce or coleslaw.
— Grand Valley VFD’s Reverse Raffle is May 15. Contact the fire hall to reserve your ticket. Payment is due by May 1.
— A Soups & Sweets benefit dinner for Lonnie Chase is May 22. You can dine in or take out from noon - 6 p.m at the Grand Valley VFD.
— Grand Valley’s spring Horse Show is on May 23 at the horse show ring located on Goodwill Hill Road, Grand Valley.
— Tidioute’s Community Yard Sale Days are Saturday, May 29 along with a Car Show at the fire hall from 9 a.m. to noon.
— Pleasantville Community Yard Sales are June 4 and 5.
— Treasures & Trinkets Craft Show will be held at the Warren County Fairgrounds on June 27 along with Rumble at the Fair Grounds Cruise-in.
— Garland Ridge Runners Muzzleloader Club, Inc. is hosting its first annual Flea Market on July 10-11. Vendors can purchase a 10x10 space for the day. The hours of the flea market are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m and the location is 430 Mickle Hill Road, Garland. Contact Dave or Dee Curry at (814) 706-3306 or (814) 563-7423 for more information.
— The Pleasantville Bicentennial Festival is July 11-17. The Pageant is on July 11 at 1:30. Vendors, live music and fun events will be at the fairgrounds July 15 -17.The Car Cruise-In is on July 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information contact Donna Yates at (814) 676-6260. The parade will be that Saturday at 4 p.m. and the evening will conclude with fireworks at 10.
— The Pennsylvania State Fishing Tournament will be held in Tidioute from Sept. 23-26.
Groups/clubs
— Eldred Township meetings will be held on the second Wednesday of every month. Due to CDC guidelines, it is recommended to hold meetings via a conference call to minimize exposure to coronavirus. Contact Eldred Township at (814) 436-7654 to get access information to the teleconference township meeting.
— The Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department is in need of ambulance and fire personnel, as well as social members to help with work bees and fundraisers.
There are work bees on Tuesday nights at 6.
Monthly meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month at 7 p.m.
— The Grand Valley Desperados next meeting will be held on May 3. At this meeting they will be discussing posters for the 2021 year and planning the details for Grand Valley’s horse show in May. If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Desperados’ 4-H Club, contact leaders Sam Greer or Connie Tenney at (814) 827-9462.
Condolences
Lonnie L. Chase Sr., 63, of Albion, Pa., passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021.
He was born on May 22, 1957, son of the late John and Ruth Falconer Chase of Vanceboro, North Carolina.
Lonnie is survived by three children, Lonnie Chase Jr., Tonya Chase and Megan Wright; three sisters, Laura Dafyznicz, Kelly Wiesen and Roberta Hall and one brother, Alan Chase.
He was a member of the Grand Valley VFD before moving to Albion.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the Grand Valley fire hall.
Church news
The Evergreen Charge Churches consist of Grand Valley UM, Sanford UM and Enterprise UM. Livestreaming of the service will be posted to the Grand Valley United Methodist Facebook page on Sundays at 9 a.m.
— Grand Valley United Methodist Church Sunday worship is at 11 a.m.
— Sanford United Methodist Church Sunday worship is at 10 a.m.
— Enterprise United Methodist meets at 9 a.m. for worship.
— Bible Study takes place on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at the Enterprise Church. All are welcome to attend.
Contact Pastor Penny Helmbold at (814) 657-3132 for more information or questions about church events and schedules.
— Sanford Kid’s Club meets every first and third Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Sanford Church. New this year will be a Bible study for the parents upstairs during club sessions. Contact Amanda Ongley at (814) 873-7483 for more information.
— If you know of someone in need during this time, reach out to G&S Helping Hands or Pastor Penny Helmbold at (814) 436-7409 or at pastorpenny12@yahoo.com.
Recipe
Not many foods can compete with crispy potatoes — especially when you combine them with cheese.
Parmesan Roasted Potatoes
Ingredients
— 2 pounds petite red potatoes cut in half
— 3 tablespoon vegetable oil
— ½ cup Parmesan cheese
— ½ teaspoon garlic powder
— ½ teaspoon onion powder
— ½ teaspoon paprika
— ½ teaspoon Italian seasoning
— 1 teaspoon salt
— 1/2 teaspoon pepper
Directions
Slice your potatoes in half horizontally and set them aside.
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
Grease a 9×13 baking dish with vegetable oil and set it aside.
Combine the Parmesan cheese and the seasoning in a medium mixing bowl and whisk until thoroughly combined.
Make a flat layer in the baking dish with the seasoned Parmesan cheese.
Press the cut side of the potatoes down into the Parmesan mixture.
Cook the baked Parmesan potatoes recipe for 40 minutes until soft.
Allow the potatoes to cook down then remove them from the baking dish.
Cut the Parmesan crust between potatoes before serving!
Birthdays
Elizabeth Carter (May 8)
Kriten Dennis (May 10)
Tracie Paden (May 12)
Anniversaries
Barbara & Larry Johnson (May 7)
Jeffrey & Stacy Gibson (May 11)
Contact me
All are welcome to contribute with any local events, club news, seasonal activities, reunions, births, marriages, get-togethers, family recipes and any other Grand Valley happenings. Please submit information by noon on Thursday so I can get it into Friday’s column. Thank you.
Alissa Savitz can be reached by phone: 814-964-7453 or by email: grandvalleyvoice@gmail.com.
