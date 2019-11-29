Tis’ the season for traditions. This weekend begins rifle deer season. This is the first time that Pennsylvania hunters will head out on Saturday morning instead of Monday. This has interrupted many lifelong hunting traditions. The Savitz family would always get together on the Saturday before hunting season and sight in our guns. The first Monday of rifle was a local holiday with most taking off work and school or some businesses closing their doors for the day. Regardless of what day the season begins, the excitement of the hunt remains the same and new traditions will soon follow.
Upcoming events
— This Sunday, the Annual Christmas Party for the Grand Valley Fire Department personnel (past and present) will be at 5 p.m. Santa will be making a stop by the firehall that evening as well. Contact Connie Tenney for more info at 827-9462.
— On Dec. 6, a Christmas auction will take place at 6 p.m. at the fire hall. Doors open at 5 p.m. The kitchen will be open during the event.
— The fire department is in need of ambulance and fire personnel, as well as social members to help with work bees and fundraisers.
The department has work bees on Tuesday nights at 6.
Monthly meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month, at 7 p.m.
Church schedules
— Grand Valley United Methodist Church Sunday school is at 10 a.m.; worship is at 11; youth group is at 6 p.m. (in the parsonage basement); Bible studies are held on Wednesdays at 6 p.m.
— G&S Helping Hands meet the first Wednesday of every month at Grand Valley United Methodist Church, at 7 p.m.
— The Youth group did a wonderful job last Sunday with their first community service project. They helped serve dinner at the Pleasantville Community Thanksgiving Dinner. Zaynah, Zoey, Addy, Bradley, Hunter, Kody and co-leader Beth all participated.
— Sanford Church Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. The Kids Club will have practice for their Christmas program on Tuesdays at 7 p.m., and will meet at the Sanford church.
— Practice for “Hanging of the Greens Service” at Grand Valley UM tomorrow, bring a dish to share.
— Sunday, Advent begins and this year the focus will be on the Old Testament Prophecies of the birth of the Messiah. Grand Valley UM Church will be decorating during the “Hanging of the Greens” service on Dec. 1. Sanford UM will be decorating the sanctuary after the service on Dec. 1 with a tureen to follow.
— Dec. 10, The Sanford/Grand Valley Christmas Program will be at 7 p.m. at Sanford UM Church. The children, youth, and adults have been working very hard on this and hope many in the community will come see them perform.
— Dec. 15, Grand Valley Church Christmas Dinner for lunch after service
— Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Services, Grand Valley UM (7:30 p.m.) Sanford UM (4 p.m.)
4-H
— The Grand Valley Desperados next meeting will be held on Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the Grand Valley VFD. Officers will be elected at this meeting. There is still time to join this 4H group for children ages 5-18 years with rabbits, goats and horses.
If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Grand Valley Desperados 4-H Club contact leaders, Sam Greer or Connie Tenney for any questions, at 827-9462.
— The Sanford Saddles & Spurs 4H group’s next meeting is Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. at Grand Valley UM Church. They are currently selling holiday wreaths to raise money for their upcoming educational trip to Assateague Island.
If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H Club, they can contact leaders Matt and Diana Maille, at (814) 436-7778.
Birthdays
Happy birthday to Nancy Gibson (Nov. 29) Kristen Thompson (Nov. 30) Connie Tenney (Dec. 2) and Courtney Cherry (Dec. 4) .
Recipe
Chili on the first day of deer season has always been a tradition in my household. Nothing better than coming in from the cold to a hot bowl of soup. This recipe is from my cousin Jessica’s collection.
Chili
Ingredients:
— 1 1/2 pounds ground beef
— 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
— 2 cups chicken or beef broth
— 2 onions finely chopped
— 2 cans diced tomatoes
— 3 cloves of garlic
— 1 tablespoon ground cumin
— 2 tablespoons basil
— 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
— 2 cans kidney beans
Directions:
Brown ground beef. Add remaining ingredients and simmer for 1 hour. Serve with tortilla chips, shredded cheese, or sour cream on top.
Contact me
All are welcome to contribute with any local events, club news, seasonal activities, reunions, births, marriages, get-togethers, family recipes and any other Grand Valley happenings.
Please submit information by noon on Thursday so I can get into Fridays' column.
Alissa Savitz can be reached by phone, at (814) 964-7453, or by email, at grandvalleyvoice@gmail.com.
