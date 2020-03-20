Upcoming events
— Every Friday, March 13 to April 10, the Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department will be having fish dinners from 5 to 7 p.m.
— A paint class will be hosted by the Grand Valley Desperados at the Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department. It will take place on March 28 from 1 to 3 p.m. Painting supplies, snacks and drinks will be provided. The cost is $25 per person. Tickets will be available the beginning of February. Contact Connie Tenney for more information at (814) 827-9462.
— The Craft Camp and Man Camp at Wesley Woods from April 3 at 7 p.m. to April 5 is canceled. Wesley Woods will be closed through at least April 20, 2020.
— The Sanford UM Church Easter egg hunt for Saturday, April 4 is cancelled.
— Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department will host their annual spring raffle on April 11. Doors open at 6 p.m. and raffles begin at 6:30. Tickets are now available.
— Grand Valley UM Church will be having an Easter egg hunt on April 11 at 11 a.m.
— Wesley Woods will be having their Easter Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m. on April 12 with breakfast to follow in the dining hall at 8.
— On April 16 and 18, the Spring Creek Sportsman Club will have a Pa. hunting /trapper education class. The class takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday and from 8 to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Lunch is provided on Saturday. Sign up on the Pa. Game Commission website using zip code 16436. This class is free to anyone 11 years of age and up.
— Grand Valley VFD is having a pie auction on April 25 at 6 p.m. Bring a pie to be auctioned off and/or buy a pie. There will also be a silent auction and an opportunity to see your favorite fireman get a pie in the face. For any questions about this event contact Lazetta at (814) 436-7702.
— From April 26 at 2 p.m. to May 2 at 5 p.m., Wesley Woods will be having their ‘Work week’. This is a chance to come and volunteer at Wesley Woods to help prepare for summer. There are projects for everyone. Come on your own or bring a group — contact the office for more information at (814) 436-7802.
— The first Grand Valley horse show of 2020 will take place on May 17 at 9:30 a.m. It is located at the Grand Valley Show Ring next to the former Pine Creek Sportsman’s Club. Cost is $4 a class. Contact Connie Tenney for more information at (814) 827-9462.
Groups/clubs
— Eldred Township supervisors will hold their 2020 regular monthly meetings and their sewer system meetings on the second Wednesday of each month starting at 5:30 p.m. at the township building, 2915 Newton Road, Pittsfield.
— The Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department is in need of ambulance and fire personnel, as well as social members to help with work bees and fundraisers.
The fire department would like to let people know they are still responding to emergency calls and reminding residents to keep up with good hygiene during this time.
The department has work bees on Tuesday nights at 6.
Monthly meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month, at 7 p.m.
— The Grand Valley Desperados next meeting is April 4, 1 p.m. at the Grand Valley Show Ring. The meeting will be a ‘work bee’ to get ready for the May horse show. Please bring a dish to share for lunch. If weather does not permit for this outdoor meeting, it will be held April 6 at the Grand Valley VFD.
The club is selling candy bars for $1 to support their 4-H year and get T-shirts.
If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Desperados 4-H Club contact leaders, Sam Greer or Connie Tenney with any questions, at (814) 827-9462.
— The Sanford Saddles and Spurs are selling 12 inch subs with a bag of chips for $6. Orders are due March 22nd. Please contact a 4-H member to order.
If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H Club, they can contact leaders Matt and Diana Maille, at (814) 436-7778.
Church schedules
— Grand Valley United Methodist Church Sunday school is at 10 a.m.; worship is at 11; youth group is at 6 p.m. (in the parsonage basement) and is open to all children in sixth through 12th grades. Bible studies are held on Wednesdays at 6 p.m at Sarah Paden’s house.
— G&S Helping Hands meet the first Wednesday of every month at Grand Valley United Methodist Church at 4 p.m.
— Sanford Church Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. Sanford’s youth group is canceled until further notice. For more information on youth group contact Gerri Anderson, at (814) 827-7708.
Birthdays
Happy birthday to... Matt Savitz (March 25) Heather Jenckes (March 25)Don Cherry (March 26) Craig Hastings (March 26)
Recipe
My mom’s go to dish for summer picnics is always her pasta salad. Relatives often request her to make it for their parties. It is best served immediately but can be refrigerated and served later.
Brenda’s Pasta Salad
Ingredients:
Salad
— 1 pound pasta
— 1/2 purple onion
— 1 green pepper
— 4 stalks celery
— 2 tomatoes
— 1/4 pound pepperoni slices
— 1/2 pound hard salami
slices
— 1/4 pound provolone slices
— 2 tablespoons parsley
— 1 teaspoon oregano
Dressing
— 1/4 cup vinegar
— 3/4 cup oil
— 1 1/2 teaspoon salt
— 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
— 1/2 cup sugar
Directions:
Cook pasta, drain in colander, rinse with cold water and set aside. Dice purple onion, green pepper, celery stalks and tomatoes. Cut pepperoni, salami and provolone into one inch squares.
For dressing, combine vinegar, oil, salt, pepper and sugar in small bowl and whisk thoroughly.
Mix pasta with vegetables, meats and cheese. Gradually pour dressing over mixture, tossing the salad until evenly combined.
Contact me
All are welcome to contribute with any local events, club news, seasonal activities, reunions, births, marriages, get-togethers, family recipes and any other Grand Valley happenings. I appreciate any and all feedback from the community.
Please submit information by noon on Thursday so I can get it into Friday’s column. Thank you.
Alissa Savitz can be reached by phone, (814) 964-7453 or by email, at grandvalleyvoice@gmail.com.
