Not sure if it’s the pandemic or just getting older, but the phrase “less is more” seems to be my new motto. Working less has created more time. Fewer possessions has made items that I do have more useful. Less of what the world wants and more of what my family needs.
It is also said if you don’t have your health, you don’t have anything. Boy is that the truth. I’ve lost many family members over the past few years and watched others struggle with health issues. You really have no idea what you have until it’s gone. A simple life is comprised of health, happiness and your loved ones. That’s it.
Upcoming events
— The Spartansburg Comummity Fair continues tonight with the woodsman competition at 6 p.m. A parade will be held at 11 a.m on Saturday. Other events on Saturday include Bingo at 1 p.m., the Demolition Derby at 5:30 and fireworks at 10.
— The WildWind Folk Art & Craft Festival is this weekend at the Warren County Fairgrounds. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.
— The Pennsylvania State Fishing Tournament will be held in Tidioute from Sept. 23-26.
— Grand Valley’s Fall Turkey Party is Oct. 16. Contact a Grand Valley VFD member to purchase tickets.
— Miracle Mountain Ranch’s Harvest Party is Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Groups/clubs
— Eldred Township meetings are held on the second Wednesday of every month. The township will hold its next meeting in-person. Contact Eldred Township at (814) 436-7654 for more information.
— The Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department is in need of ambulance and fire personnel, as well as social members to help with work bees and fundraisers.
There are work bees on Tuesday nights at 6.
Monthly meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month at 7 p.m.
— The Grand Valley Desperados next meeting is the first Monday in October. The club plans on going to the Spartansburg Community Fair for the whole week as a group. If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Desperados’ 4-H Club, contact leaders Sam Greer or Connie Tenney at (814) 827-9462.
— Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H Club participated in the The Warren County 4-H Roundup. The top three placings in each class will move on to the district horse show in September. Anyone interested in joining the Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H Club should contact leaders Matt and Dianna Maille at (814) 436-7778.
Church news
The Evergreen Charge Churches consist of Grand Valley UM, Sanford UM and Enterprise UM. Livestreaming of the service will be posted to the Grand Valley United Methodist Facebook page on Sundays at 9 a.m.
— Grand Valley United Methodist Church Sunday worship is at 11 a.m.
— Sanford United Methodist Church Sunday worship is at 10 a.m.
— Enterprise United Methodist meets at 9 a.m. for worship.
— Bible study takes place on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at the Enterprise Church. All are welcome to attend.
Contact Pastor Penny Helmbold at (814) 657-3132 for more information or questions.
— Sanford Kid’s Club meets every first and third Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Sanford Church. Anyone age 3 to 5th grade is welcome to attend. New this year will be a Bible study for the parents upstairs during club sessions. Contact Amanda Ongley at (814) 873-7483 for more information.
— If you know of someone in need during this time, reach out to G&S Helping Hands or Pastor Penny Helmbold at (814) 436-7409 or at pastorpenny12@yahoo.com.
Recipe
Fall weather means snuggling up in a cozy blanket with a warm bowl of soup.
Beef Stew
Ingredients
— 2 pounds beef stew meat, cut into 1-inch pieces
— ¼ cup all-purpose flour
— ½ teaspoon salt
— ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
— 1 clove garlic, minced
— 1 bay leaf
— 1 teaspoon paprika
— 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
— 1 onion, chopped
— 1 ½ cups beef broth
— 3 potatoes, diced
— 4 carrots, sliced
— 1 stalk celery, chopped
Directions
Place meat in slow cooker. In a small bowl, mix together the flour, salt and pepper. Pour over meat and stir to coat meat with flour mixture. Stir in the garlic, bay leaf, paprika, Worcestershire sauce, onion, beef broth, potatoes, carrots and celery.
Cover and cook on Low setting for 10 to 12 hours, or on High setting for 4 to 6 hours.
Birthdays
Sathya Durkac (Sept. 11)
Annie Wright (Sept. 12)
Brad Brown (Sept. 15)
Lexi Armstrong (Sept. 15)
Krystal Wright (Sept. 16)
Austin Baker (Sept. 16)
Anniversaries
Pete & Brenda Savitz (Sept. 11)
Brad & Brittany Renwick (Sept. 14)
Tim & Allie Benedict (Sept. 14)
Kristen & Dylan Dennis (Sept. 15)
Final note
If anyone would like to help out with having a Valley Day for next year feel free to reach out to me.
Contact me
All are welcome to contribute with any local events, club news, seasonal activities, reunions, births, marriages, get-togethers, family recipes and any other Grand Valley happenings. Please submit information by noon on Thursday so I can get it into Friday’s column. Thank you.
Alissa Savitz can be reached by phone: 814-964-7453 or by email: grandvalleyvoice@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.