Autumn is the season for pumpkin spice and everything nice. The Sanford Saddles & Spurs took it upon themselves to spread some fall kindness. Club members painted and decorated 147 pumpkin plates to give to residents at the Rouse Home in Youngsville. Stephanie Drake, mother of 4-H member Salenah, said, “With the strong restrictions at the nursing home and the patients missing their loved ones so much, I thought this was a great community service project for our club members to do.” The residents will be receiving their patch of pumpkins today to enjoy all season long. Happy Fall everyone!
Upcoming events
— Pleasantville VFD is bringing back its Friday fish dinner beginning today. Call (814) 589-7635 from 1:30-6:30 the day of dinner to order. Delivery and pickup will be from 4:30-7. You will have the choice of fried or baked fish, with a side of french fries, baked potato or macaroni and cheese. It also comes with applesauce or coleslaw.
— Grand Valley VFD is having a steak dinner tomorrow. Dinners will be takeout only from 4-7 p.m. All dinners will include salsbury steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll and a homemade dessert. If you would like to donate a dessert contact Connie Tenny at (814) 827-9462.
— The Pennsylvania State Championship Fishing Tournament will take place in Tidioute from Sept. 25-27.
— The Fall Family Fun Horse Show will be Sept. 27. The show will take place at the Grand Valley Show Ring, next to the old Pinecreek Sportsman’s Club building. For more details, contact Connie Tenney at (814) 827-9462.
— A Craft show will take place Oct. 10 at the Grand Valley VFD. To reserve a table, contact Megan Wright at (814) 964-2584, Lisa Johnson at (814) 663-1379 or Donna Hetrick at (814) 436-7766.
— Grand Valley’s annual fall turkey party is on Saturday, Oct. 17.
— Garland Ridge Runners Muzzleloader Club is having its first Annual Fall Frolic on Oct. 24 and 25. The range is open Saturday from 9 to 5 and Sunday from 9 to 3. The last chance to register for any targets is Sunday at noon. The shoot has three classes with payouts in each class. Camping for the weekend is also provided.
— Tidioute VFD is having its annual gun raffle on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m.
Groups/clubs
— Eldred Township will hold its next township meeting on Oct. 14 through teleconference. Due to the CDC guidelines, it is recommended to hold meetings via a conference call to minimize exposure to the coronavirus. Contact Eldred Township at (814) 436-7654 to get access information to the teleconference township meeting.
— The Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department is in need of ambulance and fire personnel, as well as social members to help with work bees and fundraisers.
There are work bees on Tuesday nights at 6.
Monthly meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month at 7 p.m.
— If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Desperados 4-H Club, contact leaders Sam Greer or Connie Tenney with any questions, at (814) 827-9462.
— The Sanford Saddles & Spurs 4-H club will continue to meet through Zoom on the second Sunday of each month at 3 p.m.
If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H Club, contact leaders Matt and Diana Maille, at (814) 436-7778.
Church schedules
— Grand Valley United Methodist Church worship is at 11 a.m. Sunday school will resume in the fall.
— Sanford Church Sunday worship is at 10 a.m.
There will also be an outside service at each church. You can either sit in your car or in a chair that you bring with you and listen to the service through the sound system, which will be set to reach people outside. Bulletins and hymnals will be provided for those who choose to stay in their cars. Livestreaming of the services will continue to be posted to the Grand Valley Facebook page.
— The Evergreen youth group has resumed meeting and will now meet every Sunday from 6-7:30 p.m.
— The Evergreen Charge Kids Club will not take place this year. Kids will hopefully begin practicing in November for the Christmas Program. If you have any questions, contact Amanda Ongley at (814) 873-7483.
— If you know of someone in need during this time, reach out to G&S Helping Hands or Pastor Penny Helmbold, at (814) 436-7409, or at pastorpenny12@yahoo.com.
Recipe
Fresh garden tomatoes work best for this savory swiss steak recipe. I made butter and garlic angel hair pasta as my side but you can use whatever starch you like best.
Swiss Steak
Ingredients:
— 2 lb. boneless lean chuck steak
— 4 tablespoon vegetable oil
— 2 medium onions, thinly sliced
— 4 cloves garlic, smashed
— Salt and pepper
— 1 cup all-purpose flour
— 1 28-ounce can crushed tomatoes or 6 fresh tomatoes, diced
— 1 cup water
— 1 teaspoon dried oregano
— 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
— 1/4 cup freshly chopped parsley, for serving
Directions:
Preheat oven to 325°. Place steak between 2 pieces of plastic wrap and pound with a meat mallet until 1/2” thick.
Heat 2 tablespoons vegetable oil in a medium dutch oven over medium high heat. Add onions and garlic and cook until softened and beginning to brown, about 5 minutes. Remove from pot and set aside.
Season meat on both sides with salt and pepper and then dredge meat in flour. Add remaining 2 tablespoons oil to pot and sear steak until deeply golden on both sides.
Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, mix together tomatoes, water, oregano, and Worcestershire, then season with salt and pepper. Pour over seared meat and sprinkle onion mixture on top.
Cover pot and bake for 2 to 2 1/2 hours, until meat is falling apart.
Sprinkle with parsley and serve.
Birthdays
Happy birthday to ...
Aimee Thompson (Sept 18)
Jocelyn Stearns (Sept 20) Joe Rose (Sept. 22)
Jessica Donalies (Sept. 22)
Bruce Masiker (Sept. 23)
Shannon Stec (Sept 24)
Contact me
All are welcome to contribute with any local events, club news, seasonal activities, reunions, births, marriages, get-togethers, family recipes and any other Grand Valley happenings. I appreciate any and all feedback from the community.
Please submit information by noon on Thursday so I can get it into Friday’s column. Thank you.
Alissa Savitz can be reached at (814) 964-7453 or by email, at grandvalleyvoice@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.