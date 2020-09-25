The ring is ready and the weather looks promising for the Fall Family Fun Horse Show on Sunday. The event will take place at the Grand Valley Show Ring, next to the old Pinecreek Sportsman’s Club building on Goodwill Hill Road. The Grand Valley Desperados 4-H Club and the Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department are hosting the show. Classes are $4 each and begin at 9:30 a.m. There are three age brackets; Small Fry (ages 12 and under), Junior (ages 13-18) and Senior (age 19 and above). Many classes will take place, which include Keyhole, Barrels, Costume Class, Poles and more. The food booth will also be open. Bring the family and enjoy a day filled with competions and horsemanship. For more details, contact Connie Tenney at (814) 827-9462.
— Pleasantville VFD is having its Friday fish dinners again. Call (814) 589-7635 from 1:30-6:30 the day of dinner to order. Delivery and pickup will be from 4:30-7. You will have the choice of fried or baked fish, with a side of french fries, baked potato or macaroni and cheese. It also comes with applesauce or coleslaw.
— The Pennsylvania State Championship Fishing Tournament is this weekend, Friday-Sunday in Tidioute.
— A Craft show will take place on Oct. 10 at the Grand Valley VFD. To reserve a table, contact Megan Wright at (814) 964-2584, Lisa Johnson at (814) 663-1379 or Donna Hetrick at (814) 436-7766.
— Grand Valley’s annual fall turkey party is on Saturday, Oct. 17.
— Garland Ridge Runners Muzzleloader Club is having its first Annual Fall Frolic on Oct. 24 and 25. The range is open Saturday from 9 to 5 and Sunday from 9 to 3. The last chance to register for any targets is Sunday at noon. The shoot has three classes with payouts in each class. Camping for the weekend is also provided.
— Grand Valley community trick-or-treating is on Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 6:30.
— Nov. 3 is election day. Warren County’s Eldred Township will be voting at the Grand Valley VFD this year, instead of at the Eldred Township building.
— Tidioute VFD is having its annual gun raffle on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m.
— Eldred Township will hold its next township meeting on Oct. 14 through teleconference. Due to the CDC guidelines, it is recommended to hold meetings via a conference call to minimize exposure to the coronavirus. Contact Eldred Township at (814) 436-7654 to get access information to the teleconference township meeting.
— The Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department is in need of ambulance and fire personnel, as well as social members to help with work bees and fundraisers.
There are work bees on Tuesday nights at 6.
Monthly meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month at 7 p.m.
— If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Desperados 4-H Club, contact leaders Sam Greer or Connie Tenney with any questions, at (814) 827-9462.
— The Sanford Saddles & Spurs 4-H club will continue to meet through Zoom on the second Sunday of each month at 3 p.m.
If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H Club, contact leaders Matt and Diana Maille, at (814) 436-7778.
The Evergreen Charge Churches consists of Grand Valley UM, Sanford UM and Enterprise UM. Livestreaming of the service will be posted to the Grand Valley United Methodist Facebook page on Sundays at 9 a.m.
— Grand Valley United Methodist Church Sunday worship is at 11 a.m.
— Sanford United Methodist Church Sunday worship is at 10 a.m.
— The Evergreen youth group meets every Sunday from 6-7:30 p.m.
— The Evergreen Charge Kids Club will not take place this year. Kids will hopefully begin practicing in November for the Christmas Program. If you have any questions, contact Amanda Ongley at (814) 873-7483.
— If you know of someone in need during this time, reach out to G&S Helping Hands or Pastor Penny Helmbold, at (814) 436-7409, or at pastorpenny12@yahoo.com.
Apple cider pound
cake with glaze
Ingredients:
— 3 cups sugar
— 1 1/2 cups butter softened
— 6 large eggs
— 3 cups flour
— 1/2 teaspoon salt
— 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
— 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
— 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
— 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves
— 1 cup apple cider
— 1 teaspoon vanilla
For the glaze:
— 1 cup apple cider
— 1/2 - 3/4 cup powdered sugar
— 2 tablespoons butter
— 1 teaspoon cinnamon
— Dash of salt
Directions:
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease a bundt pan.
With mixer, beat together the sugar and butter until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs, one at a time, until well combined.
In a medium bowl, combine the dry ingredients.
Combine the cider and vanilla.
Add dry ingredients alternately with the cider and mix until well blended.
Pour into the greased bundt pan and bake for 70 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Cool for 20 minutes in the pan before removing to a cake stand or plate. Cool completely before icing.
To make the glaze:
Bring the cider to a boil over medium heat, reduce heat to low, and simmer for 10 minutes. Stir in the butter, cinnamon, salt, and 1/2 cup of powdered sugar until well combined. Add remaining powdered sugar to thicken the glaze, if desired.
Matt Stec (Sept 28)
Tiffany Anderson (Sept 28) Madeline Hetrick (Sept. 29)
Tina VanCise (Oct. 1)
Jim Reynolds (Oct. 1)
