This Sunday is Grand Valley VFD’s 45th Annual Spring Horse Show beginning at 9 a.m. The arena is located next to the old Pinecreek Sportsman’s Club on Goodwill Hill, Grand Valley. Classes include halter, pleasure, equitation and game with different age groups. The fire department will have a food booth open along with the show committee selling baked goods.
Connie Tenney, along with help, installed a new man-gate for the show ring. The grounds are being mowed and trimmed up for Sunday’s event. Anyone looking to help, or for more information, contact Connie at (814) 827-9462.
Upcoming events
— The Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department is having fish dinners every Friday. Call (814) 589-7635 from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the day of dinner to order. Delivery and pick up will be from 4:30 to 7. Pick up will be at the back window by the kitchen. You have the choice between fried or baked fish, a side of french fries, baked potato or mac and cheese with either applesauce or coleslaw.
— A Soups & Sweets Benefit dinner/Celebration of Life for Lonnie Chase is tomorrow. Lonnie is the father of long-time GVVFD member, Megan Wright. He was also a member when he resided in the area.
Dinners can be dine-in or takeout from noon - 6 p.m at the Grand Valley VFD. There will be a silent auction, 50/50 and other raffles including a crossbow.
— Garland Ridge Runners Muzzleloader Club, Inc. is hosting its 15th annual Rendezvous from May 29-31. It’s a free event that offers shooting muzzleloaders, camping and learning about the primitive ways of life.
— Tidioute’s Community Yard Sale Days are Saturday, May 29 along with a Car Show at the fire hall from 9 a.m. to noon.
— Pleasantville Community Yard Sales are June 4 and 5.
— Treasures & Trinkets Craft Show will be held at the Warren County Fairgrounds on June 27 along with Rumble at the Fair Grounds Cruise-in.
— Garland Ridge Runners Muzzleloader Club, Inc. is hosting its first annual Flea Market on July 10-11. Vendors can purchase a 10x10 space for the day. The hours of the flea market are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m and the location is 430 Mickle Hill Road, Garland. Contact Dave or Dee Curry at (814) 706-3306 or (814) 563-7423 for more information.
— The Pleasantville Bicentennial Festival is July 11-17. The Pageant is on July 11 at 1:30. Vendors, live music and fun events will be at the fairgrounds from July 15 -17.The Car Cruise-on is on July 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, contact Donna Yates at (814) 676-6260. The parade will be that Saturday at 4 p.m. and the evening will conclude with fireworks at 10.
— The Pennsylvania State Fishing Tournament will be held in Tidioute from Sept. 23-26.
Groups/clubs
— Eldred Township meetings will be held on the second Wednesday of every month. Due to CDC guidelines, it is recommended to hold meetings via a conference call to minimize exposure to coronavirus. Contact Eldred Township at (814) 436-7654 to get access information to the teleconference township meeting.
— The Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department is in need of ambulance and fire personnel, as well as social members to help with work bees and fundraisers.
There are work bees on Tuesday nights at 6.
Monthly meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month at 7 p.m.
— The Grand Valley Desperados next meeting will be held on May 3. At this meeting they will be discussing posters for the 2021 year and planning the details for Grand Valley’s horse show in May. If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Desperados’ 4-H Club, contact leaders Sam Greer or Connie Tenney at (814) 827-9462.
The Sanford Saddles and Spurs plan to meet next on May 9. Anyone interested in joining the club should contact leaders Matt and Dianna Maille at (814) 436-7778.
Church news
The Evergreen Charge Churches consist of Grand Valley UM, Sanford UM and Enterprise UM. Livestreaming of the service will be posted to the Grand Valley United Methodist Facebook page on Sundays at 9 a.m.
— Grand Valley United Methodist Church Sunday worship is at 11 a.m.
— Sanford United Methodist Church Sunday worship is at 10 a.m.
— Enterprise United Methodist meets at 9 a.m. for worship.
— Bible study takes place on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at the Enterprise Church. All are welcome to attend.
Contact Pastor Penny Helmbold at (814) 657-3132 for more information or questions about church events and schedules.
— Sanford Kid’s Club meets every first and third Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Sanford Church. New this year will be a Bible study for the parents upstairs during club sessions. Contact Amanda Ongley at (814) 873-7483 for more information.
— If you know of someone in need during this time, reach out to G&S Helping Hands or Pastor Penny Helmbold at (814) 436-7409 or at pastorpenny12@yahoo.com.
Recipe
Contrary to what I always thought, spinach is actually delicious — both raw and cooked. It’s a nice way to add some greens to your meal.
Spinach Chicken & Mushroom
Ingredients
— 6 thin-sliced chicken breasts
— 1 container green onion cream cheese
— 1/4 cup olive oil
— 1/2 cup chicken broth
— 1 large package sliced mushrooms
— 1 small bag fresh baby spinach
— 1 dash herb and garlic seasoning
— 1 dash pepper
— 8 oz. shredded mozzarella cheese
Directions
In a 9×13 pan, lay out chicken in single layer, top with spinach and mushrooms. Then sprinkle the seasonings over the top.
Soften cream cheese and whisk in olive oil and chicken broth. Pour over mixture. Lay a piece of foil over the top but do not seal.
Bake at 375°F for 20 minutes, remove foil and bake uncovered for another 20-25 minutes. Sprinkle cheese on top and bake uncovered for another 10 minutes or until starting to brown. Let cool for 10 minutes and serve.
Birthdays
Brandon Dean (May 21)
Lilly Lucia (May 26)
Cash Dinger (May 26)
Contact me
All are welcome to contribute with any local events, club news, seasonal activities, reunions, births, marriages, get-togethers, family recipes and any other Grand Valley happenings. Please submit information by noon on Thursday so I can get it into Friday’s column. Thank you.
Alissa Savitz can be reached by phone: 814-964-7453 or by email: grandvalleyvoice@gmail.com.
