Happy Valentine’s Day! Hope everyone is enjoying the day with their loved ones. Most of the local kids have school off today and celebrated the holiday yesterday in class. They decorated their own box or bag to exchange Valentine cards with their classmates.
The restaurants will be busy this weekend with couple’s Valentine’s reservations. Although, making a meal from scratch at home or going out for pizza with your children or grandchildren can be just as fun as a fancy dinner. Any time spent with the ones you love is time well spent.
Recent Events
— Last Saturday,the Evergreen YOUth group enjoyed the Magician’s Secret Escape Room in Titusville. They worked well together to solve clues and find the answer to the riddle. This was an amazing team-building exercise as they encouraged and helped each other. They enjoyed a delicious lunch at Sam’s Restaurant before heading off to Hydetown to work on a fundraiser/community service project. The group is collecting bottles and cans for recycling. By doing this, they are keeping recyclables out of landfills and raising money to do more activities. On Sunday, the kids met at Pastor Penny’s house to watch the Super Bowl. Everyone had a great time laughing and eating cotton candy!
Upcoming events
— Sanford Church is hosting its annual snow fun day tomorrow at 2 p.m. It will be a gathering to have fun in the snow with a variety of snow activities including sled riding, snowman building, snowball fights and more (weather permitting). There will be table games inside, lots of soup and other warm foods. This event is free and open to the community.
— Grand Valley United Methodist Church will hold their monthly lunch on Sunday. Beef stroganoff will be the main dish. Table service and drinks are provided, just bring a dish to share. The lunch will take place after Sunday’s service.
— The Evergreen YOUth group will be heading to the Pleasantville Community Church for the Festival of Love Sunday at 7 p.m.
— Every Friday, Feb. 28 to Apr. 10, the Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department will be having fish dinners from 5 - 7 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 children under 12 and age 3 and under are free.
— There will be a table games and treats night on Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Grand Valley Church. Bring your favorite table game and snack. Enjoy teaching your favorite game to someone else and learning a new game with new people.
— Sanford Church’s semi-annual pie auction is Feb. 29. Come watch the fun and bid on some pie or other desserts. If you would like, bring something to be auctioned off. After the auction, stick around to enjoy some of the wonderful baked goods. This event is a fundraiser to help with the cost of building maintenance. There is no cost to attend.
— PVFD will be having their annual ‘Stagette’. This reverse ladies raffle will be held March 7. The doors open at 4:30 and cost is a $25 donation.
— A paint class will be hosted by the Grand Valley Desperados at the Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department. It will take place on March 28 from 1 to 3 p.m. Painting supplies, snacks and drinks will be provided. The cost is $25 per person. Tickets will be available the beginning of February. Contact Connie Tenney for more information, at (814) 827-9462.
— There will be a Craft Camp at Wesley Woods from April 3 at 7 p.m. to April 5, at 11 a.m. This is a women’s event for ages 18 and above or 14 and above with a guardian. Ladies are invited to bring whatever craft projects may interest them to work on or gain inspiration from others. Crochet, knit, sew, quilt, paint, draw, or scrapbook while having fireside bible studies with other ladies during this retreat.
There will also be a Man Camp this same weekend for ages 18 and above, 14 with guardian. The weekend retreat will consist of diving into scripture while also enjoying activities including a trip to our shooting range and nerf battles.
— Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department will host their annual spring raffle on April 11. Doors open at 6 p.m. and raffles begin at 6:30. Tickets are now available.
— Wesley Woods will be having their Easter Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m. on April 12 with breakfast to follow in the dining hall at 8.
Groups/clubs
— Eldred Township supervisors will hold their 2020 regular monthly meetings and their sewer system meetings on the second Wednesday of each month starting at 5:30 p.m. at the township building, 2915 Newton Road, Pittsfield, PA.
— The Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department is in need of ambulance and fire personnel, as well as social members to help with work bees and fundraisers.
The fire department would like to remind residents to make sure their addresses are visible for emergency personnel.
The department has work bees on Tuesday nights at 6.
Monthly meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month, at 7 p.m.
— The Grand Valley Desperados are selling candy bars for $1 to support their 4-H year and get T-shirts.
If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Desperados 4-H Club contact leaders, Sam Greer or Connie Tenney with any questions, at (814) 827-9462.
— The Sanford Saddles & Spurs 4-H club’s next meeting will be held on March 8 at 3 p.m. at the Grand Valley Church. If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H Club, they can contact leaders Matt and Diana Maille, at (814) 436-7778.
Church schedules
— Grand Valley United Methodist Church Sunday school is at 10 a.m.; worship is at 11; youth group is at 6 p.m. (in the parsonage basement) and is open to all children in sixth through 12th grades, Bible studies are held on Wednesdays at 6 p.m at Sarah Paden’s house.
— G&S Helping Hands meet the first Wednesday of every month at Grand Valley United Methodist Church, at 4 p.m.
— Sanford Church Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. Ash Wednesday Service will be on Feb. 26 at 6:30 p.m. Sanford’s youth group will start back up on March 5 at 5 p.m. This youth group is open to children ages 4 to 12. For more information contact Gerri Anderson, at (814) 827-7708.
Birthdays
Happy birthday to...
Nicole Oztel (Feb. 14)
Polly Craker (Feb. 16)
Nicole Waychoff (Feb. 19)
Krachelle Wright (Feb. 19)
Recipe
Most snow days end with a hot cup of cocoa. When playing in the snow all day, it is nice to have the hot chocolate all ready when you come in. This simple recipe is perfect for just that.
Crock pot hot chocolate
Ingredients:
— 1 1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
— 1/4 cup cocoa powder
— 1/2 cup sugar
— 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
— 1 cup heavy cream
— 6 cup whole milk
— Mini marshmallows, for garnish
Directions:
Combine all ingredients except marshmallows in a slow cooker and stir to combine.
Cook, covered, until everything is melted, stirring occasionally, two hours on low.
Ten minutes before serving, add marshmallows and let them melt.
Garnish with more mini marshmallows, if desired.
Closing thought
There are 33 days left until spring. It’s a good time to plan some of those summer getaways or camping trips.
Contact me
All are welcome to contribute with any local events, club news, seasonal activities, reunions, births, marriages, get-togethers, family recipes and any other Grand Valley happenings.
Please submit information by noon on Thursday so I can get it into Friday’s column. Thank you.
Alissa Savitz can be reached by phone, 814-964-7453 or by email, at grandvalleyvoice@gmail.com.
