There is nothing better than having the support of your family. Every year that someone in the Edwards family goes to the 4-H State Horse Show, the whole family goes to cheer them on.
For 2021 States, Salenah Drake and Bryceton Maille had Team Shake ‘n’ Bake on the sidelines. During Districts, Bryceton and Salenah had made up a special handshake to do before each class for good luck. One thing led to another and the term “shake ‘n’ bake” was added to the end of the handshake with a fist bump.
When their fan team decided to get matching shirts made for the event, obviously, Team Shake ‘n’ Bake made it on the front of the bright orange T-shirts. The Maille’s accompanied the Edwards family this year since both 4-H state qualifers are members of the Sanford Saddles & Spurs 4-H group.
Salenah placed ninth in the Pony Cutback Jr. class on her horse, Jojo. Bryceton placed third in Senior Horse Keyhole and placed fourth in Sr. Horse Cutback on Remy. This was the two’s first year at states with these horses.
Both families had a great time at the competition encouraging Salenah and Bryceton on all their hard work to get to states and celebrating with them.
Upcoming events
— Wesley Woods is having a fall open house on Saturday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. There will be a hot dog cookout, camp activities to enjoy and wagon rides around the camp to see updates. The summer 2022 theme will be announced. All are welcome to attend.
— The Evergreen Charge Church Conference is Tuesday at 6:30 at the Enterprise UM Church.
— Grand Valley’s Fall Turkey Party is Oct. 16. Doors open at 6 p.m. and raffles begin at 6:30. Contact a Grand Valley VFD member to purchase tickets.
— Miracle Mountain Ranch’s Harvest Party is Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
— Tidioute Charter School will be hosting Fall Fest on Oct. 23 from 1-4 p.m. There will be a pumpkin carving contest, food vendors, crafters and much more.
— Tidioute Area VFD is having a craft show on Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. -3 p.m. Interested vendors can contact Sheryl at (814) 688-3630.
Trick or treat
— Grand Valley: Oct. 30 from 2:30-4 p.m. Party at the firehall at 4.
— Pleasantville: Oct. 28 from 6-7:30 p.m.
— Youngsville: Oct. 29 from 3-6 p.m.
— Tidioute: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
— Spartansburg: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
— Titusville: Oct. 31 6-7:30 p.m.
Groups/clubs
— Eldred Township meetings are held on the second Wednesday of every month. Contact Eldred Township at (814) 436-7654 for more information.
— Southwest Township meetings are held on the first Monday of every month. Contact Southwest Township at (814) 589-7551 for more information.
— The Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department is in need of ambulance and fire personnel, as well as social members to help with work bees and fundraisers.
There are work bees on Tuesday nights at 6.
Monthly meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month at 7 p.m.
— The Grand Valley Desperados next meeting is Oct. 4, 6:30 p.m. at the sportsman’s club. If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Desperados’ 4-H Club, contact leaders Sam Greer or Connie Tenney at (814) 827-9462.
Anyone interested in joining the Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H Club should contact leaders Matt and Dianna Maille at (814) 436-7778.
Church news
The Evergreen Charge Churches consist of Grand Valley UM, Sanford UM and Enterprise UM. Livestreaming of the service will be posted to the Grand Valley United Methodist Facebook page on Sundays at 9 a.m.
— Grand Valley United Methodist Church Sunday worship is at 11 a.m.
— Sanford United Methodist Church Sunday worship is at 10 a.m.
— Enterprise United Methodist meets at 9 a.m. for worship.
— Bible study takes place on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at the Enterprise Church. All are welcome to attend.
— YOUth Group is back at the Grand Valley parsonage. Their first meeting was this past Sunday. Attendees enjoyed pizza, games and a campfire. Meetings are every Sunday at 6 p.m. Grades 6-12 are all welcome to join and bring a friend.
— Sanford Kid’s Club meets every first and third Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Sanford Church. Anyone age 3 to 5th grade is welcome to attend. New this year will be a Bible study for the parents upstairs during club sessions. Contact Amanda Ongley at (814) 873-7483 for more information.
— If you know of someone in need during this time, reach out to G&S Helping Hands or Pastor Penny Helmbold at (814) 436-7409 or at pastorpenny12@yahoo.com.
Recipe
Thanksgiving is typically the only time of year I indulge in a pumpkin dessert. I realize pumpkin is an autumn flavor but you can buy it canned all year round. Enjoy this tasty treat this fall or whenever you like.
Pumpkin Lasagna
Ingredients
Crust:
— 2 ½ cups finely crushed nilla wafers or graham crackers
— ½ cup melted butter
Cheesecake layer:
— 16 ounces cream cheese room temperature
— 1 cup powdered sugar
— ¼ cup milk
Pumpkin layer:
— 2 (5 ounces each) packages instant vanilla pudding
— 3 cups cold milk
— 15 ounces canned pumpkin
— 1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice
— 2 cups Cool Whip
Directions
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Spray a 9×13 baking dish with nonstick spray.
Stir the crushed wafers/crackers and butter until the cookie crumbs are moist. Spread and press evenly into a greased 9×13 baking dish.
Bake for 10 minutes and cool completely.
To make the cheesecake layer, add the cream cheese, powdered sugar, and milk to a mixing bowl and beat with an electric mixer until smooth and creamy.
Spread mixture over the cooled cookie crust.
To make the pumpkin layer, add the pudding, milk, pumpkin, and pumpkin spice to a large bowl and whisk until well combined and thickened.
Fold the Cool Whip into the pumpkin mixture until smooth.
Spread the mixture over the cream cheese layer.
Refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight before serving.
Birthdays
Jeffrey Stearns Jr (Oct. 8)
Salenah Drake (Oct. 10)
Josh Ongley (Oct. 11)
Jeff Stearns Sr (Oct. 11)
Amy Smith (Oct. 12)
Brandon Stover (Oct. 12)
Anniversaries
Marc & Melanie Cheney
(Oct. 13)
George & Wendy Perkins (Oct. 14)
Contact me
All are welcome to contribute with any local events, club news, seasonal activities, reunions, births, marriages, get-togethers, family recipes and any other Grand Valley happenings. Please submit information by noon on Thursday so I can get it into Friday’s column. Thank you.
Alissa Savitz can be reached at 814-964-7453 or grandvalleyvoice@gmail.com.
