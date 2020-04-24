Samantha Greer, Warren County 4-H Desperados member, earned second place in the Junior Division of the East - West Horse Challenge. The Pennsylvania 4-H created weekly challenges for members to participate in at home and submit via the internet. A few of the challenges included: design a trail course, design a hunter course and demonstrate a pattern of your choice with your horse or model horses.
Upcoming events
— Beginning on May 4 at 2 p.m. and running until May 9 at 2 p.m.,Wesley Woods will be having their ‘Work Week.’ This is a chance to come and volunteer at Wesley Woods and help prepare for summer. There are projects for everyone. Come on your own or bring a group. Contact the office for more information, at (814) 436-7802.
— There will be a chicken BBQ drive-thru at the Fishing Tournament grounds in Tidioute on May 24. The cost is $10 and includes half a chicken, macaroni salad and baked beans. The BBQ starts at 11:30 a.m. This fundraiser benefits the 2020 State Fishing Tournament.
Groups/clubs
— The Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department will have their next meeting on May 7. They will be determining what will be done with their annual spring raffle at this meeting. The raffle could possibly be done on Facebook live in the month of May.
The fire department would like to let people know they are still responding to emergency calls and reminding residents to keep up with good hygiene during this time.
— The Grand Valley Desperados’ next meeting will be on May 4. This meeting will be held over the phone.
If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Desperados 4-H Club, contact leaders Sam Greer or Connie Tenney with any questions, at (814) 827-9462.
— The Sanford Saddles and Spurs meetings are on hold until further notice.
If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H Club, contact leaders Matt and Diana Maille, at (814) 436-7778.
Birthdays
Happy birthday to...
Violet Birchard (April 26)
Ed Colvin (April 27)
Emily Lathrop (April 27)
Sara Conklin (April 30)
Church schedules
— Grand Valley and Sanford United Methodist Churches are closed at this time. There are live streaming worship services on Sundays at 10 a.m. on the Grand Valley United Methodist Church Facebook page.
All public services, meetings and activities are canceled until further notice.
If you know of someone in need during this time, please reach out to G&S Helping Hands or Pastor Penny Helmbold, at (814) 436-7409 or pastorpenny12@yahoo.com.
Recipe
Baked Garlic-Butter Salmon
Ingredients:
— 2 lemons, thinly sliced
— 1 large salmon fillet
— Kosher salt
— Freshly ground black pepper
— 6 tablespoon butter, melted
— 2 tablespoon honey
— 3 cloves garlic, minced
— 1 teaspoon chopped thyme leaves
— 1 teaspoon dried oregano
— Chopped fresh parsley, for garnish
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a large-rimmed baking sheet with foil, and grease with cooking spray. Lay lemon slices in an even layer to the center of the foil.
Season both sides of the salmon with salt and pepper, and place on top of the lemon slices.
In a small bowl, whisk together butter, honey, garlic, thyme and oregano. Pour it over the salmon. Fold up foil around the salmon. Bake until the salmon is cooked through, about 25 minutes. Switch the oven to broil, and broil for 2 minutes, or until the butter mixture has thickened.
Garnish with parsley before serving.
Closing note
Breakfast and lunch grab-and-go bags are still being provided at the Grand Valley Post Office from 11:30-11:50 a.m. These meals are free and available Monday through Friday to students grades K-12.
Contact me
All are welcome to contribute with any local events, club news, seasonal activities, reunions, births, marriages, get-togethers, family recipes and any other Grand Valley happenings. I appreciate any and all feedback from the community.
Please submit information by noon on Thursday so I can get it into Friday’s column. Thank you.
Alissa Savitz can be reached by phone, at (814) 964-7453 or by email, at grandvalleyvoice@gmail.com.
