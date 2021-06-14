What’s the best part of little league baseball? The ice cream after winning a game of course! The Grand Valley/Pleasantville area boys had their last home game Tuesday. The coach treated them all to ice cream at Corky’s after the game.
This group of boys had a great season and with alot of “firsts.” Kane hit his first ball. It was Maverick’s first time playing an organized team sport. Many of the boys played different postions that were new to them and learned alot.
One thing is for sure, they all had a blast playing baseball together.
Upcoming events
— Spartansburg community yard sales are tomorrow and Sunday.
— Treasures & Trinkets Craft Show will be held at the Warren County Fairgrounds on June 27 along with Rumble at the Fair Grounds Cruise-in.
— Garland Ridge Runners Muzzleloader Club, Inc. is hosting its first annual Flea Market on July 10-11. Vendors can purchase a 10x10 space for the day. The hours of the flea market are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m and the location is 430 Mickle Hill Road, Garland. Contact Dave or Dee Curry at (814) 706-3306 or (814) 563-7423 for more information.
— The Pleasantville Bicentennial Festival is July 11 - 17. The Pageant is on July 11 at 1:30. Vendors, live music and fun events will be at the fairgrounds from July 15 - 17.The Car Cruise-on is on July 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, contact Donna Yates at (814) 676-6260. The parade will be that Saturday at 4 p.m. and the evening will conclude with fireworks at 10.
— The Pennsylvania State Fishing Tournament will be held in Tidioute from Sept. 23 - 26.
Groups/clubs
— Eldred Township meetings will be held on the second Wednesday of every month. The township will hold its next meeting in-person. Contact Eldred Township at (814) 436-7654 for more information.
— The Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department is in need of ambulance and fire personnel, as well as social members to help with work bees and fundraisers.
There are work bees on Tuesday nights at 6.
Monthly meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month at 7 p.m.
— The Grand Valley Desperados will have there club roundup on July 10 at the show ring. A vet clinic will be held July 13 at the Stearns family farm at 1 p.m. If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Desperados’ 4-H Club, contact leaders Sam Greer or Connie Tenney at (814) 827-9462.
The Sanford Saddles and Spurs plan to meet next on June 13. Anyone interested in joining the club should contact leaders Matt and Dianna Maille at (814) 436-7778.
Church news
The Evergreen Charge Churches consist of Grand Valley UM, Sanford UM and Enterprise UM. Livestreaming of the service will be posted to the Grand Valley United Methodist Facebook page on Sundays at 9 a.m.
— Grand Valley United Methodist Church Sunday worship is at 11 a.m.
— Sanford United Methodist Church Sunday worship is at 10 a.m.
— Enterprise United Methodist meets at 9 a.m. for worship.
— Bible study takes place on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at the Enterprise Church. All are welcome to attend.
Contact Pastor Penny Helmbold at (814) 657-3132 for more information or questions about church events and schedules.
— Sanford Kid’s Club meets every first and third Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Sanford Church. New this year will be a Bible study for the parents upstairs during club sessions. Contact Amanda Ongley at (814) 873-7483 for more information.
— If you know of someone in need during this time, reach out to G&S Helping Hands or Pastor Penny Helmbold at (814) 436-7409 or at pastorpenny12@yahoo.com.
Recipe
I have never made a ‘real’ cheesecake. This is a recipe for a classic New York Cheesecake that my mom discovered a few years ago and is amazing. Its comparable to one that you would get at a restaurant.
New York Cheesecake
Ingredients
Crust:
— 2 cups graham cracker crumbs
— 1/2 cup butter, melted
— 1/2 cup sour cream
— 2 tablespoons sugar
Filling:
— 4 packages (8 ounce) cream cheese, softened
— 1 1/3 cup sugar
— 2 tablespoons cornstarch
— 1 tablespoon vanilla
— 3 eggs
— 1 cup sour cream
Directions
In small bowl toss together graham cracker crumbs, butter and 2 tablespoons sugar. Reserve 2 tablespoons of crumb mixture for garnish. Press remaining crumb mixture onto bottom and 2 1/4 inches up the sides of a 9-inch springform pan. Chill in freezer while preparing filling.
In large mixing bowl, beat cream cheese on medium speed with electric mixer until fluffy. Add 1 1/3 cups sugar, cornstarch and vanilla. Beat until combined. Add eggs, one at a time, beating until just combined after each addition. Stir in sour cream.
Pour into crust. Bake at 325 degrees for about 1 hour 15 minutes or until center is almost set. Cool on wire rack for 15 minutes. Loosen sides of pan. Continue cooling on rack for 45 more minutes.
Sprinkle top with reserved crumbs. Refrigerate at least 3 hours. Garnish with whatever topping you like. Store extra in the refrigerator.
Birthdays
Lawrance Baker (June 11)
Eric Reynolds (June 15)
George Heahn (June 17)
Anniversary
Chris & Lori Mckean (June 11)
Paul & Martha Thompson (June 16)
Jen & John Yatsko
(June 17)
Contact me
All are welcome to contribute with any local events, club news, seasonal activities, reunions, births, marriages, get-togethers, family recipes and any other Grand Valley happenings. Please submit information by noon on Thursday so I can get it into Friday’s column. Thank you.
Alissa Savitz can be reached by phone: 814-964-7453 or by email: grandvalleyvoice@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.