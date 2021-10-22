Grand Valley VFD’s annual turkey parties are always a good time. All the locals come out for food, drinks and to hopefully win a thing or two. The fire department had a successful turnout for last Saturday’s event. Many went home with prizes ranging from guns to a block of cheese.
There are a few more events that the fire hall will be hosting this holiday season. A chicken ‘n biscuit dinner and a craft show will take place in November.
GV VFD Turkey Party winners
Gun Ticket Winners
Kim Dorrian
Jamie Brown
David Ward
Bud Miller
Angie Patterson
Shawn Green
Kurt Schiemer
Calvin Urey
Victor Savitz
Desiree Spencer
Bill Waddell
Kevin Patterson
Tonya Ochalek
Knepper
Tracey Bingman
Sellers Gun
Andy Horn
Floor Gun Winners
Hope Gafner
Mike Drake
Robin Brown
Carl Lindquist
Gary Troyer
Freezers Full of Meat
Curt Gibson
Jaushlynne Anderson
Wheelbarrow Full of Cheer
Sandy Cevlier
Upcoming events
— Tidioute Charter School will be hosting Fall Fest tomorrow from 1-4 p.m. There will be a pumpkin carving contest, food vendors, crafters and much more.
— Sanford UM Church is having a fundraising dinner at Frosty Jacks on Monday. You can get either a pulled pork sandwich or two hot dogs with fresh cut fries, coleslaw and a dessert. They will be serving lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and dinner from 4 to 7:30. The cost is a donation and pre-orders are accepted by calling Frosty Jacks at (814) 436-7012.
— Grand Valley VFD Chicken and Biscuit dinner will be held on Nov. 13 from 4-7 p.m. Dine in and takeout will be available.
— Pleasantville VFD is having a holiday bazaar on Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. The kitchen will be open for lunch.
— Grand Valley Craft Show at the GVVFD is Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
— Tidioute Area VFD is having a craft show on Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Interested vendors can contact Sheryl at (814) 688-3630.
Trick-or-treat
— Grand Valley: Oct. 30 from 2:30-4 p.m. Party at the firehall at 4.
— Enterprise: Oct. 30 from 1-3 p.m.
— Pleasantville: Oct. 28 from 6-7:30 p.m.
— Youngsville: Oct. 29 from 3-6 p.m.
— Tidioute: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
— Spartansburg: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
— Titusville: Oct. 31 6-7:30 p.m.
Groups/clubs
— Eldred Township meetings are held on the second Wednesday of every month. Contact Eldred Township at (814) 436-7654 for more information.
— Southwest Township meetings are held on the first Monday of every month. Contact Southwest Township at (814) 589-7551 for more information.
— The Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department is in need of ambulance and fire personnel, as well as social members to help with work bees and fundraisers.
There are work bees on Tuesday nights at 6.
Monthly meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month at 7 p.m.
— The Grand Valley Desperados next meeting is Nov. 1 at the Grand Valley firehall at 6:30 p.m. They will be electing officers. If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Desperados’ 4-H Club, contact leaders Sam Greer or Connie Tenney at (814) 827-9462.
Anyone interested in joining the Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H Club should contact leaders Matt and Dianna Maille at (814) 436-7778.
Church news
The Evergreen Charge Churches consist of Grand Valley UM, Sanford UM and Enterprise UM. Livestreaming of the service will be posted to the Grand Valley United Methodist Facebook page on Sundays at 9 a.m.
— Grand Valley United Methodist Church Sunday worship is at 11 a.m.
— Sanford United Methodist Church Sunday worship is at 10 a.m.
— Enterprise United Methodist meets at 9 a.m. for worship.
— Bible study takes place on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at the Enterprise Church. All are welcome to attend.
— YOUth Group is back at the Grand Valley parsonage. Meetings are every Sunday at 6 p.m. Grades 6-12 are all welcome to join and bring a friend.
— Sanford Kid’s Club meets every first and third Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Sanford Church. Anyone age 3 to 5th grade is welcome to attend. New this year will be a Bible study for the parents upstairs during club sessions. Contact Amanda Ongley at (814) 873-7483 for more information.
— If you know of someone in need during this time, reach out to G&S Helping Hands or Pastor Penny Helmbold at (814) 436-7409 or at pastorpenny12@yahoo.com.
Recipe
I have an abundance of cube steak in my freezer so I have been searching for a savory recipe. I have yet to make this but it sounds amazing.
Cube Steak with Onion
& Mushroom Gravy
Ingredients
— 1 pound cube steak
— 2 tablespoons olive oil
— 1⁄4 cup flour
— 1⁄4 teaspoon pepper
— 1 medium onion, chopped
— 5 mushrooms, sliced
— 1⁄2 garlic clove, minced
— 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
— 1 cup beef broth Directions
Mix flour and pepper and place on a flat plate. Add cube steaks covering with mixture well. In a large fry pan with a lid, brown the cube steaks in oil. Add onions, mushrooms and garlic. Saute about 1 minute. Add broth and worcestershire sauce and bring to a low boil, scraping the pan to loosen brown bits. Cover pan and lower heat to a low simmer, stirring occasionally.
Birthdays
Holly Haehn (Oct. 24)
Hailey Paden (Oct. 26)
Sauyer Yashinski (Oct. 26)
Barb Johnson (Oct. 27)
Contact me
All are welcome to contribute with any local events, club news, seasonal activities, reunions, births, marriages, get-togethers, family recipes and any other Grand Valley happenings. Please submit information by noon on Thursday so I can get it into Friday’s column. Thank you.
Alissa Savitz can be reached at 814-964-7453 or grandvalleyvoice@gmail.com.
