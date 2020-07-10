Grand Valley post office still delivering a century later

On 76 Eldred Center Rd., Grand Valley, sits our local post office. We have had many postmasters throughout the years, including Charley Ongley, Bob Chambers and Robert Graham. The building was built in the early 1900s. A barber shop was later added on the side of the post office. On the opposite side was the I.O.O.F. building. A boarded sidewalk ran down the main street in front of the office. In earlier times, post cards were sent simply stating the name of the recipient and Grand Valley, Pa. for the address. Many smaller post offices have been shut down due to technological advances in communication, but ours holds strong.
— The Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department is continuing their fish dinner tonight with pickup beginning at 4:30 p.m. until 7. Delivery is available within city limits. Call 589-7635 from 1:30-6:30 p.m. the day of the dinner to order. Pickups are at the back window by the kitchen. Prices are $10 for adults, $5 for children under 12 and children under 3 are free.
-— Bingo will be held at the Tidioute Fire Hall July 18. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games begin at 2.
— Tidioute community yard sales will take place on Saturday, Aug. 1.
— The Tidioute Area Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary is having a craft show on Aug. 1. Vendors and crafters can call Sheryl, at (814) 688-3630, to reserve a table.
— The Fall Family Fun Horse Show will be Sept. 27. The show will take place at the Grand Valley Show Ring, next to the old Pinecreek Sportsman’s Club building. For more details, contact Connie Tenney at (814) 827-9462.
— The Newton Cemetery is in need of donations to help with the upkeep of the property. Contributions can be sent to Pat Brown at 41 Brown Road, Pittsfield, Pa., 16340. For more information, Pat can be reached by phone at (814) 436-7779.
— Eldred Township will hold its next township meeting on Aug. 12 through teleconference. Due to the CDC guidelines, it is recommended to hold meetings via a conference call to minimize exposure to the coronavirus. Contact Eldred Township at (814) 436-7654 to get access information to the teleconference township meeting.
— The Grand Valley Volunteer Fire department is in need of ambulance and fire personnel, as well as social members to help with work bees and fund raisers.
There are work bees on Tuesday nights at 6.
Monthly meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month at 7 p.m.
— The Grand Valley Desperados are to turn in their 4-H books today to receive credit for their 2019-20 4-H year.
If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Desperados 4-H Club, contact leaders Sam Greer or Connie Tenney with any questions, at (814) 827-9462.
— The Sanford Saddles & Spurs 4-H club will continue to meet through Zoom the second Sunday of each month at 3 p.m.
If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H Club, contact leaders Matt and Diana Maille, at (814) 436-7778.
Kristen Thompson and Kyle Willis welcomed the birth of their daughter Kendall Rayne Willis.
Kendall was born at 1:20 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Meadville Medical Center.
At birth, she weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces, and measured 20 inches.
The maternal grandparents are Paul and Debbie Thompson, of Grand Valley. The paternal grandparents are Jeanne Willis and Joe Hess, of Saegertown and Calvin Willis, of Cambridge Springs.
— Grand Valley United Methodist Church worship is at 11 a.m. Sunday school will resume in the fall.
— Sanford Church Sunday worship is at 10 a.m.
There will also be an outside service at each church. You can either sit in your car or in a chair that you bring with you and listen to the service through the sound system, which will be set to reach people outside. Bulletins and hymnals will be provided for those who choose to stay in their cars. Livestreaming of the services will continue to be posted to the Grand Valley Facebook page.
Vacation Bible school has been cancelled for this year.
— The Evergreen youth group has resumed meeting and will now meet every Sunday from 6-7:30 p.m.
— The Evergreen Charge Kids Club will resume meeting at the Sanford United Methodist Church in the fall. If you have any questions, contact Amanda Ongley at 873-7483.
— If you know of someone in need during this time, reach out to G&S Helping Hands or Pastor Penny Helmbold, at (814) 436-7409, or at pastorpenny12@yahoo.com.
Shrimp Cobb Salad with
Lemon-Chive Dressing
Ingredients:
— 1.5 lbs. large shrimp, peeled and deveined
— 1 tablespoon avocado oil
— 4 boiled eggs cooked and peeled
— 6 slices of cooked bacon, diced
— 1 cup of corn kernels
— 1 large avocado, diced
— 1/2 cup crumbed cheese (feta or blue cheese)
— 6 cups chopped romaine lettuce
Dressing ingredients:
— 1/3 cup plain Greek yogurt
— 1/2 fresh lemon, juiced
— 1 fresh garlic clove
— 4 fresh chives
— sea salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste
Directions:
In a blender or food processor, pulse all salad dressing ingredients until creamy.
Cover, and refrigerate until ready to use.
Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a large skillet over medium to high heat; Add in shrimp and cook for about 4-5 minutes or until pink and just cooked through.
Season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, then set aside.
Arrange all salad ingredients on a platter or a large salad bowl, and when ready to serve, drizzle with dressing and gently toss to combine.
Amanda Baker (July 10)
Lisa Johnson (July 13)
Mark Bidwell (July 13)
Heather Morris (July 16)
All are welcome to contribute with any local events, club news, seasonal activities, reunions, births, marriages, get-togethers, family recipes and any other Grand Valley happenings. I appreciate any and all feedback from the community.
Please submit information by noon on Thursday so I can get it into Friday’s column. Thank you.
Alissa Savitz can be reached by phone, at (814) 964-7453 or by email, at grandvalleyvoice@gmail.com.
