My herbs are sprouted, chickens have been ordered and most importantly, we are adding a goat to our homestead. She’s a Nigerian dwarf breed. The boys and I are excited about our new addition. Bring on Spring!
— Every Friday until April 15: Pleasantville VFD’s Fish Dinner. Delivery is available in borough limits or takeout only. Call (814) 589-7635 from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. the day of dinner to order. Delivery and pickup will be from 4:30 - 7 p.m. Pick up is at the back window by the kitchen.
— March 26: Garland Ridge Runners Muzzleloader Club is hosting a raffle dinner at the Garland VFD. Doors open at noon and a free chicken and biscuits dinner is available at 1 p.m. Raffles begin at 1:30 and include a silent auction, 50/50, and baskets. If you are interested in tickets before the event call or text Bonnie Curry at (814) 688-4021.
— April 16: Grand Valley Spring Raffle. Doors open at 6 and raffle starts at 6:30. Tickets are now available.
— May 7: Mom 2 Mom Sale at the Pleasantville VFD from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
— May 14: Grand Valley VFD Reverse Raffle.
— May 22: Grand Valley Spring Horse Show.
— June 5: Grand Valley 12 & Under Horse Show.
— Sept 17: Cashette, a night out for the ladies! Cash bash, purse raffle, dinner & drinks ... more information to come
— Sept 25: Fall Fun Horse Show.
— Oct 15: Grand Valley VFD’s Fall Turkey Party.
— Oct 22: Pleasantville VFD Gun Bash.
— Eldred Township meetings are held on the second Wednesday of every month. Contact Eldred Township at (814) 436-7654 for more information.
— Southwest Township meetings are held on the first Monday of every month. Contact Southwest Township at (814) 589-7551 for more information.
— The Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department is in need of ambulance and fire personnel, as well as social members to help with work bees and fundraisers.
There are work bees on Tuesday nights at 6.
Monthly meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month at 7 p.m.
— Sanford Cemetery Association’s annual meeting is April 2 at 11 a.m. The meeting will take place at 945 Sanford Road.
— The Grand Valley Desperados next meeting is April 11 at the Grand Valley firehall. Dustin Rose’s family will host the Club Roundup in late June. A lunch and trail ride will take place after the judging of all the animals and members.
If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Desperados’ 4-H Club, contact leaders Sam Greer or Connie Tenney at (814) 827-9462.
— The Sanford Saddles & Spurs next meeting is April 10 at Warren County Fair Grounds 4-H Center.
If anyone is interested in joining the Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H Club, please contact leaders Matt and Dianna Maille at (814) 436-7778.
The Evergreen Charge Churches consist of Grand Valley UM, Sanford UM and Enterprise UM. Livestreaming of the service will be posted to the Grand Valley United Methodist Facebook page on Sundays at 9 a.m.
— This year’s Women of the Church dinner will take place at Coal Oil Johnny’s on May 12. Dinner is at 5 p.m. in the downstairs room. The choices for the banquet menu that have been mentioned are swiss steak, stuffed pork chop, or roast turkey. The choice needs to be narrowed down to two selections. There is a signup sheet at the church or email Anne Logan your reservation and choice at annelogan02@gmail.com.
The meals come with potato, salad, vegetable, bread and dessert. The cost should be collected before the date to avoid multiple dinner bills. There is also a kids menu. Family and friends are welcome to join.
— Grand Valley United Methodist Church Sunday worship is at 11 a.m.
— Sanford United Methodist Church Sunday worship is at 10 a.m.
— Enterprise United Methodist meets at 9 a.m. for worship.
— Bible study takes place on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at the Enterprise Church. All are welcome to attend.
— YOUth Group is at the Grand Valley parsonage. Meetings are every Sunday at 6 p.m. Grades 6-12 are all welcome to join and bring a friend.
— Sanford Kid’s Club meets every first and third Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Sanford Church. Anyone age 3 to fifth grade is welcome to attend. New this year will be a Bible study for the parents upstairs during club sessions. Contact Amanda Ongley at (814) 873-7483 for more information.
— If you know of someone in need during this time, reach out to G&S Helping Hands or Pastor Penny Helmbold at (814) 436-7409 or at pastorpenny12@yahoo.com.
Taco Tuesday was a hit this week. We celebrated Memaw’s birthday and enjoyed a new twist on tacos.
Mexican Shreded
Beef Tacos
Ingredients:
— 1 (2.5 - 3 lb) chuck roast
— 1 1/2 tablespoon olive oil
— Salt and pepper
— 1 (14 oz) can beef broth
— 1 1/2 tablespoon chili powder
— 1/2 tablespoon cumin
— 1/2 tablespoon onion powder
— 1 teaspoon garlic powder
— Juice of 1 lime
Directions:
Heat olive oil in a large pan over medium-high heat.
Season beef with salt and pepper and sear in pot until browned on both sides.
Transfer beef to a 6 or 7 quart slow cooker. Pour beef broth over roast.
Sprinkle chili powder, cumin, onion and garlic powder evenly over roast. Cover slow cooker and cook on low heat 8 hours.
Remove roast from slow cooker, shred beef (remove fat) and return shredded beef to slow cooker.
Add in lime juice, cover with lid and cook on low an additional 5 - 10 minutes while preparing toppings and tortillas.
Remove beef from slow cooker with tongs to remove juices when plating or drain in a colander.
Serve in warmed tortillas with desired toppings.
Brenda Savitz (March 18)
Sylvia Wright (March 18)
Gail Bidwell (March 18)
Logan Riddle (March 23)
Roger Tenney (March 24)
