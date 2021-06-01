The unofficial beginning of summer has arrived! People are opening their swimming pools, planning BBQs and planting gardens.
What are your summer plans? With restrictions being lifted, we can all enjoy a little more normalcy — even travel. With Grand Valley being such a rural area it is nice to get out of town once in a while. It honestly makes me appreciate what we do have in our little village. We’ve got family, friends and freedom. What more do you really need?
Thank you to all the veterans, past and present, that have granted us our freedom in this country. Without them we wouldn’t have land to call our own. We wouldn’t be able to freely gather and spend time with loved ones. Happy Memorial Day weekend everyone!
Upcoming events
— The Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department is having fish dinners every Friday. Call (814) 589-7635 from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the day of dinner to order. Delivery and pick up will be from 4:30 to 7. Pick up will be at the back window by the kitchen. You have the choice between fried or baked fish, a side of french fries, baked potato or mac and cheese with either applesauce or coleslaw.
— Garland Ridge Runners Muzzleloader Club, Inc. is hosting its 15th annual Rendezvous from May 29 - 31. It’s a free event that offers shooting muzzleloaders, camping and learning about the primitive ways of life.
— Tidioute’s Community Yard Sale Days are tomorrow along with a Car Show at the fire hall from 9 a.m. to noon.
— Pleasantville Community Yard Sales are June 4 and 5.
— Treasures & Trinkets Craft Show will be held at the Warren County Fairgrounds on June 27 along with Rumble at the Fair Grounds Cruise-in.
— Garland Ridge Runners Muzzleloader Club, Inc. is hosting its first annual Flea Market on July 10-11. Vendors can purchase a 10x10 space for the day. The hours of the flea market are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m and the location is 430 Mickle Hill Road, Garland. Contact Dave or Dee Curry at (814) 706-3306 or (814) 563-7423 for more information.
— The Pleasantville Bicentennial Festival is July 11 - 17. The Pageant is on July 11 at 1:30. Vendors, live music and fun events will be at the fairgrounds from July 15 - 17.The Car Cruise-on is on July 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, contact Donna Yates at (814) 676-6260. The parade will be that Saturday at 4 p.m. and the evening will conclude with fireworks at 10.
— The Pennsylvania State Fishing Tournament will be held in Tidioute from Sept. 23 - 26.
Groups/clubs
— Eldred Township meetings will be held on the second Wednesday of every month. Due to CDC updated guidelines, the township will hold its next meeting in-person. Contact Eldred Township at (814) 436-7654 for more information.
— The Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department is in need of ambulance and fire personnel, as well as social members to help with work bees and fundraisers.
There are work bees on Tuesday nights at 6.
Monthly meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month at 7 p.m.
— The Grand Valley Desperados next meeting will be held on June 7. At this meeting they will be discussing plans for Roundup, which will take place the end of June. If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Desperados’ 4-H Club, contact leaders Sam Greer or Connie Tenney at (814) 827-9462.
The Sanford Saddles and Spurs plan to meet next on June 13. Anyone interested in joining the club should contact leaders Matt and Dianna Maille at (814) 436-7778.
Church news
The Evergreen Charge Churches consist of Grand Valley UM, Sanford UM and Enterprise UM. Livestreaming of the service will be posted to the Grand Valley United Methodist Facebook page on Sundays at 9 a.m.
— Grand Valley United Methodist Church Sunday worship is at 11 a.m.
— Sanford United Methodist Church Sunday worship is at 10 a.m.
— Enterprise United Methodist meets at 9 a.m. for worship.
— Bible study takes place on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at the Enterprise Church. All are welcome to attend.
Contact Pastor Penny Helmbold at (814) 657-3132 for more information or questions about church events and schedules.
— Sanford Kid’s Club meets every first and third Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Sanford Church. New this year will be a Bible study for the parents upstairs during club sessions. Contact Amanda Ongley at (814) 873-7483 for more information.
— If you know of someone in need during this time, reach out to G&S Helping Hands or Pastor Penny Helmbold at (814) 436-7409 or at pastorpenny12@yahoo.com.
Recipe
Memorial Day weekend is here which means it’s time for summer picnics. This potato salad is perfect for serving at your family cookout.
Ham ‘n’ Cheese Potato Salad
Ingredients
— 3 pounds red potatoes
— 1 cup mayonnaise
— 1/2 cup sour cream
— 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
— 1 teaspoon celery seed
— 1/2 teaspoon salt
— 1/4 teaspoon pepper
— 8 ounces Monterey Jack cheese, cubed
— 2 cups diced fully cooked ham, sear if desired
— 1/4 cup sliced green onions
— 1/4 cup minced parsley
Directions
Place potatoes in a large saucepan and cover with water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat. Cover and cook for 15-20 minutes or until tender. Drain.
Meanwhile, in a large salad bowl, combine mayonnaise, sour cream, mustard, celery seed, salt and pepper. Mix well. Cut potatoes into cubes. Add to mayonnaise mixture and toss to coat. Add remaining ingredients. Mix well. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours.
Birth
Isaiah Dale Pfeil was born on May 17, 2021 to Dale and Reaghan Pfeil.
At birth, he weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was 21 1/4 inches long. Isaiah was born at St. Vincent Hospital.
His maternal grandparents are Brad and Megan Wright of Grand Valley. His paternal grandparents are Dale Sr. and Mary Pfeil of Rock Hill, South Carolina.
Birthdays
Maci Hasbrouck (May 30)
Anniversary
Sylvia & Jeff Stearns
(May 31)
Contact me
All are welcome to contribute with any local events, club news, seasonal activities, reunions, births, marriages, get-togethers, family recipes and any other Grand Valley happenings. Please submit information by noon on Thursday so I can get it into Friday’s column. Thank you.
Alissa Savitz can be reached by phone: 814-964-7453 or by email: grandvalleyvoice@gmail.com.
