Kid’s Club is back! They kicked off last night with an Easter party at Amanda Ongley’s house. The Sanford United Methodist Church’s Kid’s Club is open to all kids from 3 years old up to 5th grade. They meet every first and third Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Sanford Church. New this year will be a Bible study for the parents upstairs during club sessions. This will begin on April 15. Please contact Amanda Ongley at (814) 873-7483 for more information.
Upcoming events
— The Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department is having fish dinners every Friday. Call (814) 589-7635 from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the day of dinner to order. Delivery and pick up will be from 4:30 to 7. Pick up will be at the back window by the kitchen. You have the choice between fried or baked fish, a side of french fries, baked potato or mac and cheese with either applesauce or coleslaw.
— Wesley Woods’ Easter Sunrise Service will be held in the chapel at 6 a.m. on Sunday.
Rev. Nate Fugate will be giving the message and music will be led by friends of Wesley Woods.
Breakfast will be provided after the service. If attending, email info@wesleywoods.com, so they can have a count for food.
— Grand Valley VFD’s annual Spring Turkey Party is on April 10 this year. Tickets are now available.
— A Spring Craft Show will be held on May 1 at the Grand Valley VFD from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. The kitchen will be open. Vendors can contact Megan Wright at (814) 964-2584 or Lisa Johnson at (814) 436-7623 or (814) 663-1329 to reserve a table.
— Grand Valley VFD’s Reverse Raffle is May 15.
— A Soups & Sweets fundraiser dinner is on May 22 from noon - 5 p.m at the Grand Valley VFD.
— Grand Valley’s spring Horse Show is on May 23 at the horse show ring located on Goodwill Hill Road, Grand Valley.
— Tidioute’s Community Yard Sale Days are scheduled for the weekend of May 29.
— Garland Ridge Runners Muzzleloader Club, Inc. is hosting its first annual Flea Market on July 10-11. Vendors can purchase a 10x10 space for the day. The hours of the flea market are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m and the location is 430 Mickle Hill Road, Garland. Contact Dave or Dee Curry at (814) 706-3306 or (814) 563-7423 for more information.
— The Pleasantville Community Festival commitee’s Car Cruise-In is on July 16 from 6 to 9 p.m. rain or shine. DJ Eric Rarer will be there to provide music and the PVFD will hold its fish dinner that night. Dash plaques will be given to the first 50 registrants. Registration is free!
Groups/clubs
— Eldred Township meetings will be held on the second Wednesday of every month. Due to CDC guidelines, it is recommended to hold meetings via a conference call to minimize exposure to coronavirus. Contact Eldred Township at (814) 436-7654 to get access information to the teleconference township meeting.
— The Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department is in need of ambulance and fire personnel, as well as social members to help with work bees and fundraisers.
There are work bees on Tuesday nights at 6.
Monthly meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month at 7 p.m.
— The Grand Valley Desperados next meeting is April 5. At this meeting they will be discussing posters for the 2021 year and planning the details for Grand Valley’s horse show in May. If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Desperados’ 4-H Club, contact leaders Sam Greer or Connie Tenney at (814) 827-9462.
— Anyone interested in joining the 4-H club should contact leaders Matt and Dianna Maille at (814) 436-7778.
Church news
The Evergreen Charge Churches consist of Grand Valley United Methodist, Sanford UM and Enterprise UM. Sanford has resumed its Sunday morning worship at 10 a.m. Grand Valley’s worship service ia at 11 a.m. and Enterprise Church meets at 9 a.m. for worship.
Grand Valley will be doing “Easter Party in a bag” this year instead of its annual egg hunt at the church. Each child will receive a bag containing filled eggs, an Easter story and other items. They can take their bags home and do a family egg hunt and story time. Bags will be handed out at the Grand Valley church on Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon.
If anyone has questions, call Pastor Penny Helmbold at (814) 657-3132.
— If you know of someone in need during this time, reach out to G&S Helping Hands or Pastor Penny Helmbold at (814) 436-7409 or at pastorpenny12@yahoo.com.
Recipe
Here is another hearty recipe for your cast iron skillet. This homestyle pot pie serves as a whole meal with its creamy chicken, vegetable filling and crispy crust.
Chicken Pot Pie
Ingredients
Crust:
—2 ½ cups all-purpose flour
—½ teaspoon salt
—1 cup shortening
—½ cup milk
Filling:
— 1/3 cup salted butter
— 1/3 finely-diced onion
— 1/3 cup finely-diced celery
— ½ teaspoon minced fresh garlic
— cup all-purpose flour
— 1 ½ cups chicken broth
— cup whole milk, at room temperature
—½ teaspoon salt
—¼ teaspoon pepper
—¼ teaspoon dried thyme
—3 cups shredded cooked chicken
—1 ½ cups frozen peas and carrots, thawed
—1 cup frozen corn kernels, thawed
Directions:
In a large bowl, whisk together the flour and salt. Using a pastry cutter, cut the shortening into the flour until well combined.
Pour cold milk into the flour mixture. Gently toss until the dough comes together. Do not knead.
Divide the dough into two equal portions. Press each portion into a 1-inch thick disc. Between two floured pieces of wax paper, roll out the first disc of dough to a large circle, about 1/3-inch thick. Make sure to roll and flip the dough so it doesn’t stick.
Grease a 10-inch cast iron skillet with cooking spray. Peel off one side of the wax paper and transfer the rolled out dough to the skillet, dough side down. Then peel the other wax piece off the top of the dough.
Roll out the second disc of dough to a large circle, using the same method as before. Transfer the rolled out dough to a large platter or baking sheet. Cut the dough into 1-inch wide strips.
Preheat the oven to 425° F.
In a large skillet or Dutch oven, melt butter over medium heat. Add onion and celery and cook until soft (about 5 minutes). Add garlic and cook for 1 more minute, stirring constantly. Whisk in the flour and cook, whisking constantly, for 1 minute. Gradually whisk in the chicken broth and milk until smooth. Add the salt, pepper and thyme. Cook, whisking frequently, until thickened (about 4-5 minutes).
Remove from the heat. Stir in the chicken, peas and carrots and corn.
Pour the chicken mixture into the crust of your cast iron skillet. Weave the strips of pie crust in a lattice pattern on top of the chicken mixture. Trim the ends of the lattice strips to be even with the edges of the bottom crust. Press the ends of the top strips and the edges of the bottom crust together. Crimp if desired.
Bake on the middle rack in the 425° F oven until the crust is golden brown and the filling is bubbly (about 35 minutes). Let stand for 20-30 minutes before slicing and serving.
Birthdays
Amanda Thompson (April 3)
Laurie Anne Pierce-Santillanes (April 4)
Christina Rhodes (April 4)
William Baker (April 8)
Michelle Harroun (April 8)
Contact me
All are welcome to contribute with any local events, club news, seasonal activities, reunions, births, marriages, get-togethers, family recipes and any other Grand Valley happenings. Please submit information by noon on Thursday so I can get it into Friday’s column. Thank you.
Alissa Savitz can be reached at grandvalleyvoice@gmail.com.
