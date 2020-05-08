This Sunday is Mother’s Day, and I would like to wish a “Happy Mother’s Day” to all the moms out there! My mother is one of the most selfless people I know and would do anything for anyone. She is truly a blessing to have in my life. Make sure you let you mother know how much she means to me you this Sunday whether it is with flowers, a card, or just a big hug and an “I love you.”
Upcoming events
— The Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department will be having their fish dinner tonight with pickup from 4:30-7 p.m. Delivery is available within city limits. Call 589-7635 from 1:30-6:30 p.m. the day of dinner to order! Pick-ups are at the back window by the kitchen! Price is $10 for adults, $5 for children under 12 and children under 3 are free.
— The Grand Valley Spring Turkey Party will take place on May 16 at 6:30 p.m. The party will be live streaming on Facebook. Tickets are still being sold. Contact your ticket seller if you need any or message the fire department to make arrangements. There will be someone at the fire hall on May 15 from 5-9 p.m. and May 16 from 10 a.m. until the start of drawing if you need to get any last minute tickets.
Tickets Sellers: Please turn in all tickets by May 15.
— There will be a drive-thru chicken BBQ at the Fishing Tournament grounds in Tidioute on May 24. Cost is $10 and includes half a chicken, macaroni salad and baked beans. The BBQ starts at 11:30 a.m. This fundraiser benefits the 2020 State Fishing Tournament.
— Pleasantville Community Yard Sales will be held on June 6.
Groups/clubs
— The Grand Valley VFD has their next meeting on Thursday.
The fire department would like to let people know they are still responding to emergency calls and reminding residents to keep up with good hygiene during this time.
— The Grand Valley Desperados next meeting will be on Monday. This meeting will be held over the phone.
If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Desperados 4-H Club contact leaders Sam Greer or Connie Tenney with any questions, at (814) 827-9462.
— The Sanford Saddles and Spurs meetings are on hold until further notice.
If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H Club, contact leaders Matt and Diana Maille, at (814) 436-7778.
Church schedules
— Grand Valley and Sanford United Methodist Churches are closed at this time. There are live streaming worship services on Sundays at 10 a.m. on the Grand Valley United Methodist Church Facebook page.
— The Sanford Church kids club is going to start doing virtual Bible lessons with a craft. They will be published the first and third Thursday of each month at 5 p.m. on the Sanford United Methodist Church Facebook page. Plans are in progress for a virtual Bible school in July if we are not able to meet by then.
— If you know of someone in need during this time, please reach out to G&S Helping Hands or Pastor Penny Helmbold, at (814) 436-7409, or at pastorpenny12@yahoo.com.
Birthdays
Happy birthday to...
Elizabeth Carter (May 8)
Kriten Dennis (May 10)
Tracie Paden (May 12)
Mark McCann (May 14)
Recipe
Since we may be able to socialize and have picnics soon, here is a great easy dish to share. You can put whatever veggies you prefer on top of your pizza. These are just my favorite toppings.
Veggie Pizza
Ingredients:
— 2 (8-ounce) packages refrigerated crescent rolls
— 1 cup sour cream
— 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
— 1 teaspoon dried dill weed
— 1/4 teaspoon garlic salt
— 1 (1-ounce) package ranch dressing mix
— 1 red bell pepper, chopped
— 1 1/2 cups fresh broccoli, chopped
— 1 1/2 cups fresh cauliflower, chopped
— 1 carrot, grated
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a jellyroll pan with non-stick cooking spray. Pat crescent roll dough into a jellyroll pan. Let stand 5 minutes. Pierce with fork. Bake for 10 minutes, let cool. In a medium-sized mixing bowl, combine sour cream, cream cheese, dill weed, garlic salt and ranch dip mix. Spread this mixture on top of the cooled crust. Arrange the carrot, broccoli, cauliflower and bell pepper mixture on top of the creamed mixture. Cover and let chill. Once chilled, cut it into squares and serve.
Closing note
Breakfast and lunch grab-and-go bags are still being provided at the Grand Valley Post Office from 11:30-11:50 a.m. These meals are free and available Monday through Friday to students grades K-12.
Contact me
All are welcome to contribute with any local events, club news, seasonal activities, reunions, births, marriages, get-togethers, family recipes and any other Grand Valley happenings. I appreciate any and all feedback from the community. Please submit information by noon on Thursday so I can get it into Friday’s column. Thank you.
Alissa Savitz can be reached by phone, at (814) 964-7453 or by email, at grandvalleyvoice@gmail.com.
