I was very distraught last Monday, when I heard about the school bus accident on Route 408 in Hydetown. This has been a pet peeve of mine for quite some time.
I just don’t understand how it can be a law that we must wear seat belts in our cars and trucks, but no seat belts on school buses. I’m surprised parents haven’t gone to the school board about this matter. Don’t they care about their children?
I’ve seen videos of children being thrown around inside a bus during an accident and it’s horrible!
I know the school can afford it. They can spend thousands of dollars on curriculum and millions on artificial turf for a football field, but not a few thousand for safety?
You’ve got to keep the children safe. Without the children we wouldn’t need the schools. That’s enough of that. It’s up to parents. I was just exercising my right to free speech!
We are coming to the end of the month of April. I always used to say, “April showers bring May flowers, and Mayflowers bring pilgrims.”
But ... May brought something more important to me, my wonderful wife! She was born May 1 and I don’t know what I would do without her! Between Jesus and Robin, they have gotten my life in order and have given me purpose.
Time marches on. Everything changes on this round ball that we call earth. Hydetown has changed many, many times down through the years.
Our friends and relationships change through the years, even with our kids. Sometimes I feel like a stranger in this world. All the changes and not all of them are good. I probably should have been born 20 years earlier than I was.
Well, that’s enough rambling. Good weather is on the way! We need to get our gardens and flowers in!
Come on out. Pull up a bridge. We’ll sit a spell and swap some stories.
Community
— Hydetown Community Yard Sales: Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
— Hydetown Spring Clean up and Recycling: Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Church schedules
— Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling. Sunday: 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 11, Worship service. Wednesday, 6:15 p.m., Prayer focus group; 7. Bible study and prayer. All are welcome.
Sunday Sermon: “Is Satan Real?” Isaiah 14:12-15, Ezekiel 28:11-13.
Hydetown area residents can tune their radios to 90.3 FM on Sunday to hear the entire Worship Service at 11. Folks are also invited to come to Hydetown, park their cars and hear the service live on their car radios. The service can be heard for up to three miles in every direction from the church.
— Hydetown United Methodist Church: Pastor Richard Foland. Sunday: 9:45 a.m., Worship service. Wednesday 3 - 5 p.m., Bible study.
A final word
“Every day, there are 1,440 minutes. That means we have 1,440 daily opportunities to make a positive impact.” Les Brown. Don’t forget, tomorrow is Sunday and would be a great day to go to church together as a family and worship our awesome God!
Contact us
Jeff and Robin may be reached at (814) 775-0107 for anyone wanting to make positive contributions to this column. People submitting news and activities are asked to limit the news and activities to those of the Hydetown area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.