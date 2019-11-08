I love the fall colors, but here it is November and everything is all over the ground. Now we have a situation. We have yucky, wet, soggy leaves all over the place. They used to be so easy to get rid of when we just raked them out to the street and burned them. But, in the name of progress, we can’t do that anymore.
November is a busy month in Hydetown. The firehall has their craft fair coming up, and you won’t want to miss it. I always enjoy going to check out all the wonderful crafts, and the food is good too.
We are having a concert at Hydetown Baptist Church on the 17th. Sound Witness from the Jamestown/Atlantic area will be playing. They are a bluegrass gospel band that we have really enjoyed in the past. They play fiddles, guitars, mandolin and bass, and they have a great sound.
It’s hard to believe that the holidays start this month with Thanksgiving. Then, we decorate the church for Christmas, as the first Sunday of the Advent Season is Dec. 1. So we will be decorating the church Nov. 30. I just love all the holidays in the church — everything is so beautiful. I don’t care much for the way the holidays have become so commercialized. I do very much love the spirit of this wonderful time of the year.
I remember when I was young, we always had Thanksgiving at grandma and grandpa Sterling’s house. That way we could take turns alternating between eating turkey and working at the station. Those of you who knew my grandfather know how much he hated having that gas station closed. He was always afraid of missing a sale. He couldn’t stand the thought of one of his customers going to another gas station.
Grandpa’s philosophy was, “The customer is always right!” That’s why his business always prospered. You don’t see that kind of philosophy so much today in the big chain stores. They’re more concerned about the almighty dollar.
If you were raised in a small town like Hydetown, with small town values, count it as a blessing!
Come on out, pull up a bridge and sit a spell — we’ll swap some stories.
Church schedules
— Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling, Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 11 a.m., worship service.
Wednesday, 7 p.m., prayer and Bible study. All are welcome.
Sunday Sermon: “Spiritual Food” 1 Peter 3:8-12.
— Hydetown United Methodist Church: Pastor Dean Cooney — Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship service.
A final thought
Happy birthday Jeff Sterling! Today is Jeff’s birthday, so if you see him today or this weekend, be sure to wish him happy birthday.
Contact us
Jeff and Robin may be reached at (814) 775-0107, for anyone wanting to make positive contributions to this column. People submitting news are asked to limit news and activities to those of the Hydetown area.
