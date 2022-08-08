Back when I was a kid, good old Hydetown was a lot busier, especially the corner where the firehall is now.
Right on the corner was Tom Dobb’s store. I don’t remember what all he sold. I think he sold some groceries but I can’t say for sure, but I do remember ice cream cones, sodas and candy! I guess that was the important stuff!
I enjoyed going there. I remember going with my Aunt Synthia to get ice cream cones. We sat on Lawrence Obergh’s stone wall in front of his house to eat our cones.
The bluebird of happiness flew over me and decided to relieve himself! I had bird goodies on my head and in my ice cream and my Aunt Synthia cracked up laughing! She was very immature for a ten-year-old aunt! She didn’t act like she was eight months older than me.
Jesse McFadden, who was the Postmaster, heard me crying. She and Agnes Barnhart took me and Synthia back to the store and cleaned the goodies off my head. Then they bought me another ice cream cone and put me on a stool to eat it. They said, stay right here where it is safe till you’re done!
Then Aunt Synthia and I walked home, and I don’t think she quit laughing all the way! Then every time she would tell someone what happened, she would start laughing all over again.
She doesn’t realize what a traumatic experience that was for me. Sixty-four years later and I still won’t eat an ice cream cone outside!
Back then the Post Office was in the same building as Tom Dobb’s store. Out behind the store, across the railroad tracks was the feedmill, which was run by Howard Hutchison. It was right where Barnhart Trucking keeps his trucks. The feedmill burned down in either 1958 or 1959.
Across the street from the feedmill was E.E. Archer’s Lumber Mill. They had trucks in and out of there loaded with lumber. Even trains would switch tracks and drop cars off so they could load them with lumber.
That intersection in Hydetown wasa busy little place at one time. Then of course, my Grandpa’s gas station was right there too.
I think it was in the early 1960s when Pete Proper started his barber shop right there also.
And if you go even farther back in time, Hydetown was even a busier little town!
Come on out. Pull up a bridge and we’ll swap some stories.
Community
BIG HAPPY BIRTHDAY today to TOM BELL, co-owner of Hydetown Beverage!
Church schedules
— Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling. Sunday: 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 11, Worship service. Wednesday, 6:15 p.m., Prayer focus group; 7. Bible study and prayer. All are welcome.
Sunday Sermon: “Knowing God” Part 3! John 2:15-17.
Hydetown area residents can tune their radios to 90.3 FM on Sunday to hear the entire Worship Service at 11. Folks are also invited to come to Hydetown, park their cars and hear the service live on their car radios. The service can be heard for up to three miles in every direction from the church.
— Hydetown United Methodist Church: Sunday: 9:45 a.m., Worship service. Wednesday 3 - 5 p.m., Bible study.
A final word
August “To Do List” Take pictures of beautiful summer views, go biking or walking on a new route, build an indoor garden, do camping in the backyard, have a night of star-gazing with the family, take a day off social media and don’t forget to go to church each Sunday in August - starting tomorrow!
Contact us
Jeff and Robin may be reached at (814) 775-0107 for anyone wanting to make positive contributions to this column. People submitting news and activities are asked to limit the news and activities to those of the Hydetown area.
