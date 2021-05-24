Last week I talked about baseball cards and television and it got me thinking about Grandma Sterling.
She would get up in the morning, go downstairs and turn her television on. She had her favorite shows that she would watch.
She would sit in her chair all day and watch her favorite TV shows, but she wasn’t always like that.
Before Grandpa died in 1969, Gram would go out and play Bingo six or seven nights a week with her friends.
My Grandma and Coach Snyder’s Mama would take turns driving and they would pick up Aunt Ida and Aunt Grace.
Sometimes they would play Bingo at the American Legion and sometimes they would drive down to Oil City to play. I believe Coach Jim Snyder’s Mama’s name was Florence Snyder and she drove an old green and white Nash Rambler.
I know a friend of mine will remember that car because she backed over his motorcycle one day while he was in the bank!
Cousin Ralph and I used to stay at Gram and Gramp’s house a lot.
Gram would get home around 11 p.m. if they played Bingo in Titusville, but around midnight if they went to Oil City.
Well, she walked in the door one night and I was sitting in the kitchen with Cousin Ralph and Gramps. She came and said, “Well, boys your Granny got arrested tonight!”
She was laughing and said, “that was the most fun I ever had playing Bingo! The cops raided the Bingo game and shut it down and told us gamblers to take our winnings and just go home!”
But after Gramps passed away she lost interest and never played Bingo again.
After that she lived her days out in front of the television. She loved baseball and westerns. She loved The Andy Griffith Show and especially Barney Fife.
She also never missed “Art Linkletter’s House Party.” She even wrote Art letters all the time and one time she got a card in the mail from Art. You would have thought Granny won the Lottery! She proudly displayed that card on a shelf in her living room.
She also watched the “Match Game” every day, but she didn’t like Gene Rayburn. I asked her why she didn’t like him and she said, “Because he always kisses all the girls on the show.”
So Granny got pretty personal with all the people that came into her home through the magic of television.
Come on out. Pull up a bridge and we’ll swap some stories.
Community
Hydetown Yard Sales
— Saturday, June 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tables may be rented from the Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department.
— Hydetown Spring Cleanup and E-Cycling
July 11 and 12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There are various fees for different electronics.
Donations will be accepted for all other electronics
— The Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department will be having a Ham & Scalloped Potato drive-thru dinner on Sunday, May 23 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The meal includes ham, scalloped potatoes, applesauce, green beans and cake.
Don’t forget to support our local volunteer fire department!
Church schedules
— Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling. Sunday: 9:30 a.m., Sunday School; 11, Worship service. Wednesday, 6:15 p.m., Prayer Focus Group; 7. Bible study and prayer. All are welcome.
Sunday Sermon: “Making a Difference” Jude 1, 20-23.
Hydetown area residents can tune their radios to 90.3 FM on Sunday to hear the entire Worship service at 11 a.m. Folks are also invited to come to Hydetown, park their cars and hear the service live on their car radios. The service can be heard for up to three miles in every direction from the church.
— Hydetown United Methodist Church: Pastor Richard Foland. Sunday: 9:45 a.m., Worship service. Wednesday 3 – 5 p.m., Bible study.
A final word
It’s the third weekend in May already! This weekend may have a few rain showers along with some sunny times. Whatever the weather, make the most of the weekend with some family stargazing time, some backyard games, or pretend you are a tourist in your own town and walk, bike or drive around town to see the sites and learn the history. It might also be a good weekend to have a family movie night with some homemade popsicles. Have a great weekend and don’t forget to go to church together tomorrow as a family!
Contact us
Jeff and Robin may be reached at (814) 775-0107 for anyone wanting to make positive contributions to this column. People submitting news and activities are asked to limit the news and activities to those of the Hydetown area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.