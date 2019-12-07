I had a young man ask me what was it like back in the old days, and it’s hard to believe, but I went speechless. The old days! I wasn’t alive then.
“When were you born son?” I asked him.
“(In) 1995, why?” he said.
“Well, when were the old days?” I said.
“You know,” he responded. “Back in the ’70s and ’80s!”
Well, I guess his world did start in 1995.
The poor fella didn’t even know what an “outhouse” was. He thought it was another name for a tent. Boy was he shocked and grossed out just a wee bit when I explained it to him.
I hear people complaining about the dirty restrooms that are in some of the stores and restaurants. Shucks, they’re immaculate next to some of the old outhouses I’ve used.
My neighbor, John Graham, had an outhouse. Cousin Ralph and I called it a “2-holer.” He probably made it like that because he had a wife.
Anyway, one day cousin Ralph and I had just finished playing baseball at the old school yard. I had a pocket full of change, so we decided to walk down to grandpa’s station for a bottle of pop and a candy bar.
First, we decided to use John Graham’s outhouse. While we were sitting in there, I was playing with a quarter, and all of a sudden I lost it and it went down the hole.
“Oh no!” Ralph said. “What happened?”
I said, “My quarter went down the hole!”
Then Ralph said, “Now what are you going to do?”
I told him, “I threw the rest of my change in the hole.”
Ralph asked, “Why would you do something stupid like that?!”
I said, “Well cuz, you don’t think I would fish around in there for just a lousy quarter, do you?”
And you know, cousin Ralph wouldn’t help get the money out of there? I guess I don’t blame him.
I guess I got a little carried away there, but things have changed.
What would people do today if all they had was a rotary telephone and they couldn’t walk down the street with it, because it’s attached to the wall. The old party lines were a lot of fun too, especially if you had someone on your line that liked hearing you talk to your girlfriend. There was a time when the operator would cut you off after about three minutes so you didn’t tie up a party line.
Things seemed so much simpler and everything seemed to move at a slower pace. I guess that was my good old days.
I always loved music. Record players and the big old console stereos that played 78’s, 33 1/3’s and 45’s. All beautiful vinyl. I loved vinyl. I still have my vinyl. There were no 8-tracks, cassettes or CDs back then. We had to rough it.
They did invent a record player for your car. I believe it plugged into the cigarette lighter. Every time you hit a bump or went over railroad tracks, your record would skip. But you were cool because you had a record player in your car.
Ah, the good old days! How did we ever survive?
Come on out, pull up a bridge, sit a spell and we’ll swap some stories.
Church schedules
— Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling. Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 11 a.m., worship Service. Wednesday, 7 p.m., prayer and Bible study. All are welcome.
Sunday Sermon: “Our God is Infinite” 1 Kings 8:27
— Hydetown United Methodist Church: Pastor Dean Cooney — Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship service.
A final thought
There are so many activities for families to enjoy together — sign and send out Christmas cards, bake cookies, wrap presents as well as read Christmas books or watch Christmas movies. Don’t forget this is also a great time of the year to visit those who don’t have families in nursing homes or hospitals — you could even take them some small handmade cards or gifts. They would be thrilled. Also, it’s a great family activity to go to church together tomorrow.
Contact us
Jeff and Robin may be reached at (814) 775-0107, for anyone wanting to make positive contributions to this column. People submitting news are asked to limit news and activities to those of the Hydetown area.
