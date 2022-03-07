I know that March is just beginning but I don’t need a woodchuck to tell me that Spring is in the air! It looks like March is going to come in like a lamb. I hope that old saying isn’t true because that means it will be going out like a lion!
I remember at the old Hydetown School our teacher used to have us draw our own calendar every month. We would draw the points of interest on our calendar each month. In March we would draw a lion or lamb in the beginning, depending on whether the month came in stormy or mild.
The teachers at the old Hydetown School made learning interesting and fun! I loved learning about the past, about history! Our past, our history, those that fought for our freedom; That’s what makes a great nation!
Those statues that are being torn down are reminders of those who fought for our freedom. I’m thankful for the teachers I have had that taught me the truth and didn’t try to change the way history happened.
Good old Hydetown. It was such a good town to grow up in. The two places I always think of are the old school and the Hydetown Baptist Church.
I feel very blessed that God allowed me to Pastor the church I grew up in. Of course, he did wait until I retired to call me there. There’s such a history to Hydetown Baptist Church.
I’ve told you about my Great-great Aunt Louisa Ridgway starting the church back in April of 1879. A lot of wonderful people have passed through the doors of Hydetown Baptist Church. And only the Lord knows how many preachers were grown in this church and sent out!
I have so many old pictures around Hydetown. I sit and look at the pictures a lot and sometimes I start feeling that I was born too late in life. I get a yearning in my soul for those good old days, when life was a little slower.
Maybe life was a little harder physically but it was still more pure. Back then they built buildings and businesses “in the name of progress.” Does life make sense to you? Let’s sit in the new park and talk about it.
Church schedules
— Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling. Sunday: 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 11, Worship service. Wednesday, 6:15 p.m., Prayer focus group; 7. Bible study and prayer. All are welcome.
Sunday Sermon: “My Grace is Sufficient,” Titus 2:11-15. Hydetown area residents can tune their radios to 90.3 FM on Sunday to hear the entire worship service at 11. Folks are also invited to come to Hydetown, park their cars and hear the service live on their car radios. The service can be heard for up to three miles in every direction from the church.
— Hydetown United Methodist Church: Pastor Richard Foland. Sunday: 9:45 a.m., Worship service. Wednesday 3 - 5 p.m., Bible study.
A final word
“In March winter is holding back and Spring is pulling forward. Something holds and something pulls inside of us too.” Jean Hersey. Have a great weekend and don’t forget to go to church tomorrow as a family.
Contact us
Jeff and Robin may be reached at (814) 775-0107 for anyone wanting to make positive contributions to this column. People submitting news and activities are asked to limit the news and activities to those of the Hydetown area.
