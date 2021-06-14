Those lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer! Cousin Ralph and I couldn’t wait for summer, so we could put the super shine on our cars. There was nothing like sunshine and warm weather to inspire a fella!
We always cleaned our cars at Grandpa’s gas station. Grandpa had his little catch phrase. He’d sit in front of the station laughing at us and he’d say, “You’re gonna rub the paint right off those cars!” Oh what I wouldn’t give to hear his gruff voice teasing me and Cousin Ralph once again.
We’d wax our cars and clean the inside out. Back then we didn’t vaccum our cars out. We kept little whisk brooms under our seat so we could sweep our cars out.
After we were all done cleaning our cars and painting our tires, there was one more thing. We would go in the gas station and buy a couple of those skunk air fresheners to hang in our cars. Remember those? They made your car smell so good!
Of course, we would hang around the station because we knew Grandma fixed supper at 4 p.m. I’ll tell you, that woman could cook!
Grandpa, Gram and her sister, Mallie, were all down in Louisville, Kentucky once and they stayed at a hotel that Harlan Sanders was running. They ate supper at the hotel and had some of the Colonel’s Kentucky Fried Chicken.
Gram and Aunt Mallie were from Bowling Green, Kentucky and they had quite a discussion about Mr. Sander’s chicken. Before they left the hotel, they proceeded to let the Colonel know that his chicken wasn’t real Kentucky Fried Chicken!
I really liked Grandma’s chicken and I liked the Colonel’s chicken too, but I didn’t dare to ever tell Gram that I liked the Colonel’s! After all, the Colonel made a whole lot of money off his chicken. Was it Kentucky fried? I don’t know. I just know that if it’s good, I’ll eat it!
But Gram was an excellent cook. Ralph and I would watch the station while Gramps ate. When he was done, we would go eat.
After that, we would go get cleaned up and I would run into town and pick up Peggy Sue and Ralph would go pick his girl up. We would all meet up later at Ma Shuffstall’s for burgers. That was pretty much a typical summer evening in Hydetown for Cousin Ralph and me.
Time doesn’t slow down and wait for anyone.
Come on out. Pull up a bridge and we’ll swap some stories!
Community
Hydetown Spring Clean up and E-Cycling — July 11 and 12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Church schedules
— Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling. Sunday: 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 11, Worship service. Wednesday, 6:15 p.m., Prayer Focus Group; 7. Bible study and prayer. All are welcome.
Sunday Sermon: “Blessed or Stressed.”
Hydetown area residents can tune their radios to 90.3 FM on Sunday to hear the entire Worship service at 11. Folks are also invited to come to Hydetown, park their cars and hear the service live on their car radios. The service can be heard for up to three miles in every direction from the church.
— Hydetown United Methodist Church: Pastor Richard Foland. Sunday: 9:45 a.m., Worship service. Wednesday 3 - 5 p.m., Bible study.
A final word
School is Out! It’s time for lots of summer, family fun time. Think of it — camping (even in the backyard), nights around the camp fire, swimming, hiking, biking, cooking out, picnics and much more! So get started this weekend and have a safe and fun summer! Don’t forget to go to church tomorrow as a family.
Contact us
Jeff and Robin may be reached at (814) 775-0107 for anyone wanting to make positive contributions to this column. People submitting news and activities are asked to limit the news and activities to those of the Hydetown area.
