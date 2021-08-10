I was watching the young lady that mows my lawn and it got me to thinking way, way back. I’ll never forget when I asked my Dad when I was going to be big enough to start mowing the lawn.
Now, my Dad was the kind of guy who had to make a big production out of everything. He’d say things like; “I don’t know son, mowing is one of the few joys I have left in life.” Or he would say, “But I enjoy coming home after a long day of work and just relaxing and mowing the lawn. I hate to give it up but I guess I could show you how to do it.”
I remember how excited I was! Stupid kid! Little did I realize I was being locked in. This was the first day of a life sentence as long as I lived in this household.
Then he sweetened the pot! He said, “I’ll give you a quarter every time you mow the lawn.” “Wow! Thanks Dad!” That was my first paying job.
I remember my Mother stepping out on the back porch and yelling at Dad when she saw me mowing. “Willis Eugene Sterling, what do you think you’re doing! Jeffie is too little to be mowing the lawn! He’ll cut his leg off!” Then Dad yelled back at Mom, “He’s young, he’ll grow another one!”
When I was growing up, my Dad was my hero. I thought my Dad was the coolest dad in the whole world. When I was little, Dad used to take Mom and me to his baseball games.
I couldn’t wait for the games to end because Dad always let me run the bases. I always showed all the ballplayers how you were supposed to slide into the bases.
When we would get home, my Mom would turn my pant cuffs down before she would let me go in the house. She would say, “I swear you have half the ballfield in your pant cuffs!”
When I got older, Dad put in a pitcher’s mound and home plate. He started working with me every day trying to teach me how to pitch. My Dad taught me well and I pitched a lot of pretty good baseball.
Of course, I was never the pitcher my Dad was. He had a fantastic fastball! I guess I’m allowed to brag about my Dad. After all, he was my hero ...
Come on out. Pull up a bridge. We’ll swap some stories.
Church schedules
— Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling. Sunday: 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 11, Worship service. Wednesday, 6:15 p.m., Prayer Focus Group; 7. Bible study and prayer. All are welcome.
Sunday Sermon: “In The Sweet By and By.” Revelation 21:1-4; 22:1-5.
Hydetown area residents can tune their radios to 90.3 FM on Sunday to hear the entire Worship Service at 11 a.m. Folks are also invited to come to Hydetown, park their cars and hear the service live on their car radios. The service can be heard for up to three miles in every direction from the church.
— Hydetown United Methodist Church: Pastor Richard Foland. Sunday: 9:45 a.m., Worship service. Wednesday 3-5 p.m., Bible study.
A final word
Life flies by faster and faster. August weekends are here! It’s another opportunity to make some family memories. This weekend could be a good weekend to go to a fair or festival together, go to the beach, swimming or biking. It might also be a good weekend to visit or call someone who lives alone and include them in an activity. Whatever you do this weekend, enjoy your time together and don’t forget to go to church together as a family tomorrow.
Contact us
Jeff and Robin may be reached at (814) 775-0107 for anyone wanting to make positive contributions to this column. People submitting news and activities are asked to limit the news and activities to those of the Hydetown area.
