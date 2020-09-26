Don’t forget tomorrow the Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department will be having a scalloped potatoes and ham drive thru. This event will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Those who are going to be in church had better hope that your pastor doesn’t have one of those long boring sermons like I have planned. You just might have to sneak out the back door of the church to get dinner! That’s if you can get by our armed guards! Lol!
And if that’s not enouggh fun for you, then hang out in Hydetown for a few hours and come to the Gospel concert at 6 p.m. at Hydetown Baptist Church. If you get bored you can always sit on the bridge and watch the water. Peace and tranquility.
I don’t know about you but the older I get the more I dislike changes. I was away for 23 years pastoring a church between Greenville and Conneaut Lake. Most of the people I knew when I moved away are gone. Hydetown has changed! A lot of buildings and places I knew while I was growing up are gone. I tell people all the time that I now know more people in Heaven than I know here on earth. I’m not afraid of dying at all. It will be a grand reunion in Glory!
One thing I really remember from my childhood in Hydetown was that it seemed like everyone was a sun-worshipper! I mean that in a healthy way. I was just a little tyke and my parents were always taking me to the gravel pits while they went sun bathing.
That must have been a big thing with young people back in the early 1950’s. I remember there were always five to ten other cars there.
I believe one of the gravel pits we used to go to was just across the state Route 408 bridge. We would turn right across the bridge in front of where Duane Whitehill lives now. I would imagine that it did get quite hot with the summer sun beating down on those rocks and stones. Everybody seemed to be having fun covered with suntan lotion and music echoing through the gravel pit!
When we weren’t at the gravel pit, there was a popular swimming hole in Hydetown called “The Bend.”
Even when I got older “The Bend” was still a popular place to go, and it didn’t matter if it was day or night!
At night time they used to have great submarine races there, but I guess that sport got old. Now they have just become anecdotes for those Happy Days sitcoms.
At any rate, the SUN is where it’s at! We need to build our immune systems up in the beautiful sun while we can. Shed those masks and kick the ‘wuhan flu’ in the butt!
Church schedules
— Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling. Sunday: 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 11, Worship service. Wednesday, 6:15 p.m., Prayer focus group; 7. Bible study and prayer. All are welcome.
Sunday Sermon: “Common Sense” Acts 2:41-42
Hydetown area residents can tune their radios to 90.3 FM on Sunday to hear the entire Worship Service at 11. Folks are also invited to come to Hydetown, park their cars and hear the service live on their car radios. The service can be heard for up to three miles in every direction from the church.
— Hydetown United Methodist Church: Pastor Richard Foland. Sunday: 9:45 a.m., Worship service. Wednesday, 3-5 p.m., Bible study.
A final word
It’s the last weekend in September already! This would be a good weekend to go pick pumpkins or apples. Roasted pumpkin seeds or apple crisp sounds great! It might also be a good weekend to go for a nature hike or bike ride. Whatever you do this weekend, enjoy the nice weather while you can and don’t forget to go to church together as a family tomorrow!
Contact us
Jeff and Robin may be reached at (814) 775-0107 for anyone wanting to make positive contributions to this column. People submitting news and activities are asked to limit the news and activities to those of the Hydetown area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.