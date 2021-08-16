As each day and each month goes by, I realize just how blessed I was growing up in the time and place God put me.
One of the things that has changed is parents don’t raise their kids the same way as us old porkers were raised. From my experiences growing up in Hydetown, I think parents probably accomplished more around the supper table than anywhere else.
We sat and talked. We actually did a little thing called “communicating.” You see, cellphones and computers were really great inventions, but like a lot of others we have misused them! Many, many people have forgotten how to look a person in the eyes and communicate.
I have seen young couples sitting in restaurants across from each other at a table texting each other!
Friends, I’m afraid we’re heading in the wrong direction.
What are the good times your kids are going to remember about growing up?
It’s a sad world we live in today. Things were so pure and simple when I was growing up. Unfortunately, I have doubts if life will ever be that pure and simple again for young people growing up.
It was nothing to have a baseball game or football game being broken up by the echo of a parent’s voice, “Come home! It’s suppertime!”
I’d give anything to hear Mom or Dad calling me for supper.
And we have a cartoon theme for the Oil Festival this year. To be honest with you, I would have never let my kids watch some of the new cartoons that are on TV today.
I remember when Grandpa Springer had the bakery in Hydetown. Mom and I were having supper with them one evening. That was where I saw my first cartoons!
I remember Grandma Springer turning the rabbit ears on the television trying to get “Cartoon Capers” to come in so I could watch it.
Television was fairly new back then, so it usually took a little adjusting. And guess what? No remote control!
When I think about it, I may be in my 70s, but I have a lot to be thankful for.
Come on out. Pull up a bridge and we’ll swap some stories.
Church schedules
— Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling. Sunday: 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 11 a.m., Worship service. Wednesday, 6:15 p.m., Prayer Focus Group; 7 Bible study and prayer. All are welcome.
Sunday sermon: “In the Beginning, God created ... Theories?!” Genesis 1.
Hydetown area residents can tune their radios to 90.3 FM on Sunday to hear the entire Worship service at 11 a.m. Folks are also invited to come to Hydetown, park their cars and hear the service live on their car radios. The service can be heard for up to three miles in every direction from the church.
— Hydetown United Methodist Church: Pastor Richard Foland. Sunday: 9:45 a.m., Worship service. Wednesday 3 to 5 p.m., Bible study.
A final word
Here we are at another great August weekend! Today is National Creamsicle Day! What a great way to celebrate a August day, with orange creamsicles. There are lots of other things to do this weekend too, like celebrating our area’s oil heritage, having a picnic or going for a bike ride. Don’t forget to go to church together as a family tomorrow and have a great weekend!
Contact us
Jeff and Robin may be reached at (814) 775-0107 for anyone wanting to makepositive contributions to this column. People submitting news and activities are asked to limit the news and activities to those of the Hydetown area.
