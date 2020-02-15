Take me out to the ball game

I always start getting excited in February every year because I know it’s time for spring training. I love baseball! The Pittsburgh Pirates have always been my favorite team, win or lose. I have always liked the Cleveland Indians too, but the Pirates are my number one. My big dream has always been a thruway World Series between the Pirates and the Indians. Wow! Can you imagine the crowd draw that would be?!
Of course, I was raised watching my dad play baseball. Now, I watched Clemente, Bob Feller, Mickey Mantle and some of the Major League greats, but my Dad was my hero! I remember the Major League scouts that came and looked at my dad and I also knew that I was the reason he turned them down. They didn’t make big bucks like they do today and he had a family to take care of.
There were a lot of good baseball games played on the ballfield in Hydetown. I have often been asked whether I think it’s easier to make a professional baseball team than it used to be. That’s really an unfair question. There are too many factors to consider. I think ballplayers used to be a lot tougher than they are now. You will probably never see another pitcher throw 12 perfect innings of no-hit ball as Harvey Haddix did in 1959. Today they watch how many pitches the pitcher throws and when he gets around 100 they put in a relief pitcher.
There used to be only 16 Major League teams, now there are 30, and there are more minor league teams today. I think the talent is spread thinner today.
I know this will probably upset some people but... I love the Pittsburgh Pirates, but they have had some players I wouldn’t have wanted on my Legion baseball team!
I played ball with some men my dad played with and they could have played professional ball today. Dick Bevier played first base and had a whale of a bat. The Indians looked at him. Today he would be a shoe-in. Ab Zahner was one of the best infielders I’ve ever seen and he’d be an easy pick. I remember seeing Big Earl Bromley hit baseballs out of sight over the right field fence. Sometimes he would hit the ball so hard he ripped the cover on the ball.
If my memory serves me correctly he had a team looking at him, but he was hard of hearing. He would have made a great designated hitter for one of these American League teams today. And last but not least was Jim L’Huillier. He would put some of these so-called major-leaguers to shame. He played a steady solid game at every position he played. When he pitched he threw a heavy ball that would saw the bat off in the batter’s hands.
Trying to compare the old-time baseball with today is something we probably shouldn’t do. It’s a different game today. We may never see another pitcher win 30 games. We may never see another batting average over .400. But you never know! Baseball is an unpredictable game!
Come on out, Pull up a Bridge and we’ll swap some stories!
Church schedules
Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling, Sunday 9:30 a.m., Sunday School; 11 a.m. Worship Service. Wednesday, 7 p.m., Prayer and Bible Study. All Are Welcome.
Sunday Sermon: Where The Mind Goes The Man Follows” 2 Corinthians 10:3-5
Hydetown United Methodist Church: Pastor Dean Cooney, Sunday, 9:45 a.m., Worship Service.
Community
Join us in wishing......Mr. & Mrs. Bud Dow - a very happy anniversary on Monday, February 17 – 69 years!
Also, help us wish....Ivy Snyder a very happy birthday, today. Happy “90th!”
A final thought
It’s Valentine’s Day weekend! A great weekend to celebrate family love - why not a family bowling activity and strawberry ice cream afterwards, or maybe you could do a “rose drop” find some folks in your neighborhood that may be a little lonely this weekend and as a special treat, anonymously drop a rose by their door! It might be a good weekend to bake and eat heart shaped cookies and have hot chocolate together. And don’t forget to celebrate God’s great love and go to church together as a family tomorrow!
Contact us
Jeff and Robin may be reached at (814) 775-0107 for anyone wanting to make positive contributions to this column. People submitting news are asked to limit news and activities to those of the Hydetown area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.