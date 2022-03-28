Booker T. Washington once said, “I will allow no man to belittle my soul by making me hate him.”
Hatred and unforgiveness are horrible things for a person to carry around. Especially for 20 or 25 years. That many years of bitterness and emotional turmoil can destroy a person.
I had three different people this past week let me know they didn’t care for the fella I used for my column last week. I write my column for entertainment and I don’t appreciate foul language or being sworn at. The person you all dislike has been dead for 20 or 25 years and if you guys can’t get over it and move on with your lives, you need to sit down and talk with your pastors.
I try to keep this column as light-hearted as I possibly can. There is enough anger and hostility in this world today. The way you feel about someone is between you and God.
I think we need to re-learn love and forgiveness in our country again and look to the Prince of Peace. We need to let God back into the classroom, the courtroom, the government, and yes even back in some churches!
That sermon was free! Now if I may finish what I started last week. I think I left off with radio after World War 1, listening to Barn Dance Music and The Grand Ole Opry.
For entertainment there were also silent movies at the Orpheum Theater in Titusville. There was a piano pit down in front of the theater where Art Sterling played music to fit the movie. Art was the brother of Ralph Sterling, who owned the Hydetown Esso Station.
Concrete roads and electric light came to Hydetown in the early 1920’s. The trolley was discontinued as automobiles became more plentiful.
Jerome McFadden served as Hydetown’s constable for many years. He was also a prize fighter and fought an exhibition match with Gentleman Jim Corbett at the Opera House.
Then, Ham Weber served about 10 years as the constable followed by Ted Reagle who was a wonderful constable. Ted served until his accidental death at Walnut Street Crossing. He was hit by a Pennsylvania Railroad train while in pursuit of a speeding vehicle. Then, Gene Stewart served for a short time after Ted’s death.
Then, Hydetown was fortunate to have Paul Shrout guiding the Hydetown law and order for many years.
Hydetown had a pretty good baseball team back in the late 1930’s. I remember the men who played on that team; Clyde Gilson, Charlie Myer, Duff Rickenbrode, Tim Reynolds, Ralph Sterling, Fred Faunce, George McFadden, Merle Gheripy, Jerome McFadden, Red Patterson and Leo Foley.
I remember an exhibition game they played with a traveling team from Pittsburgh. They were a Black team called “The Homestead Greys,” and they showed up in two long Hudson Touring cars. They put on their spikes and they were ready to play. Hydetown gave them a good game. A hat was passed for money to buy them fuel so they could get back to Pittsburgh.
I’m thankful Rex Reynolds wrote these memories down for me to share with you. I’m thankful for anyone that will write beautiful past memories down that I can share with our readers. That’s what “The Bridge” is all about. Bringing the past memories back to life ...People, places and past events.
Come on out. Pull up a bridge. We’ll sit a spell and swap some stories.
Church schedules
— Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling. Sunday: 9:30 a.m., Sunday School; 11, Worship service. Wednesday, 6:15 p.m., Prayer focus group; 7. Bible study and prayer. All are welcome.
Sunday Sermon: “Pilgrims” 2 Corinthians 5:6-8. Hydetown area residents can tune their radios to 90.3 FM on Sunday to hear the entire Worship Service at 11 a.m. Folks are also invited to come to Hydetown, park their cars and hear the service live on their car radios. The service can be heard for up to three miles in every direction from the church.
— Hydetown United Methodist Church: Pastor Richard Foland. Sunday: 9:45 a.m., Worship service. Wednesday 3 - 5 p.m., Bible study.
A final word
“It is a beautiful March morning ... eternally fresh, eternally hopeful, always innocent and unsuspecting,” Kate Morton. Have a great weekend and do not forget to attend church together as a family tomorrow!
Contact us
Jeff and Robin may be reached at (814) 775-0107 for anyone wanting to make positive contributions to this column. People submitting news and activities are asked to limit the news and activities to those of the Hydetown area.
