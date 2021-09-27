Uncle Sam passed away in 1901 and the Ridgway Sanitarium burned down in 1903.
Things have changed drastically around Hydetown since all this transpired.
Just an empty lot is now across from the train depot where once stood a three story building — a building with a sign hanging proudly from it’s roof, claiming to cure ills of suffering humanity.
Behind closed doors Uncle Sam’s son, Willis, had a deal in the works with cousin Jonathan to buy the Ridgway Hotel. The hotel was only a block or so down the street from where the sanitarium once stood.
Willis Ridgway was my Great-Grandfather and my Grandmother Sterling’s father. My father was named after him.
The deal went through and a brand new three-story Ridgway Sanitorium was born (or should I say re-born?) !
It was just a short walk from the red brick sanitarium office up Main Street past the Willis Ridgway home to the new Ridgway Sanitarium.
The Willis Ridgway home is the home of Matt and Kim Burns today. It is also where my Father was born.
The old Charles Ridgway house was the first house past the new sanitarium.
If you remember, Charles Ridgway was Samuel’s father and he had a farm with 800 acres out by the Austen Bridge. Eventually they moved the farmhouse in town by the Ridgway Hotel.
A lot of work had to be done before they could start taking patients.
They needed to turn hotel rooms into treatment rooms, and the supply of Ridgway’s Acme Liniment burned in the fire. So they were going to have to mix up a vat of Liniment and get it bottled up. Willis was getting anxious to get his father’s work and his father’s love, up and running again.
It didn’t take long to get things started up again with Willis Ridgway overseeing the whole operation. Willis’ mother, Eliza, was still taking care of administrative duties. It looked like a smooth start for the rebirth of Ridgway’s Sanitarium.
Church schedules
— Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling. Sunday: 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 11, Worship service. Wednesday, 6:15 p.m., Prayer Focus Group; 7. Bible Study and Prayer. All are welcome.
Sunday Sermon: “The Supremacy of Christ” Colossians 1:11-29.
Hydetown area residents can tune their radios to 90.3 FM on Sunday to hear the entire Worship service at 11. Folks are also invited to come to Hydetown, park their cars and hear the service live on their car radios. The service can be heard for up to three miles in every direction from the church.
— Hydetown United Methodist Church: Pastor Richard Foland. Sunday: 9:45 a.m., Worship service. Wednesday 3 – 5 p.m., Bible study.
A final word
It’s the last weekend in September! The season of colors, crisp air and pumpkins has begun! It’s definitely a good weekend to head to an apple orchard or pumpkin patch, make some maple hot chocolate, decorate, make pumpkin treats or settle in for a family movie night. Today is also National Bakery Day so don’t forget to stop by a bakery as a family and enjoy a treat! Also, don’t forget to go to church together as family tomorrow!
Contact us
Jeff and Robin may be reached at (814) 775-0107 for anyone wanting to make positive contributions to this column. People submitting news and activities are asked to limit the news and activities to those of the Hydetown area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.