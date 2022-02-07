One of the things I always appreciated about the old Hydetown school was the love of history they taught me. It saddens me when I see monuments being torn down that are all part of the history of this great nation.
Martha Beasonson was my teacher at Hydetown and she just made history come alive for me! She was a wonderful history teacher!
February was historically my favorite month, because she taught me a love for George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. George Washington was the first President and considered by many to be the “Father of our country.”
I also found out through my own research that he wasn’t born with the last name “Washington.” He was born “William De Hertburn.” His family changed their name to reflect their estate which was called Wessyngton, which is the Norman spelling of Washington.
Remember the story of Washington cutting down one of his father’s cherry trees? To this day every time I eat a piece of cherry pie, I think of George Washington and his ax. And I think of those famous words of little George to his father, “I cannot tell a lie father, I cut it down with my ax.” True story? Who knows? But we always celebrated his birthday on Feb. 22.
Abraham Lincoln was my other favorite. Lincoln was our Nation’s 16th president and his birthday was Feb. 12. He was known as “honest Abe” and he was assassinated on April 15, 1865 by John Wilkes Booth while watching a play at the Ford Theater.
Abraham Lincoln is also the only U.S. President to be enshrined in the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. He was only beaten once in 12 years of wrestling.
Now we just celebrate President’s Day with no thought of how outstanding Washington and Lincoln were. I got such a good education at that little wooden school house in Hydetown. And now they’re trying to change our history.
Church schedules
— Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling. Sunday: 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 11, Worship service. Wednesday, 6:15 p.m., Prayer focus group; 7. Bible study and prayer. All are welcome. Sunday sermon: “Daily Choices,” Daniel 6:1-10.
Hydetown area residents can tune their radios to 90.3 FM on Sunday to hear the entire Worship Service at 11. Folks are also invited to come to Hydetown, park their cars and hear the service live on their car radios. The service can be heard for up to three miles in every direction from the church.
— Hydetown United Methodist Church: Pastor Richard Foland. Sunday: 9:45 a.m., Worship service. Wednesday 3 - 5 p.m., Bible study.
A final word
“Let us Welcome February and take every chance to show love to all we meet!” — Unknown. This is the first Sunday of February and a great Sunday to attend church together as a family!
Contact us
Jeff and Robin may be reached at (814) 775-0107 for anyone wanting to make positive contributions to this column. People submitting news and activities are asked to limit the news and activities to those of the Hydetown area.
