In the mid to upper 1800s, Hydetown was quite a busy little town. There were plenty of businesses besides the mills up and down Little Oil Creek.
There were eight busy Blacksmith shops in Hydetown and everyone of them were needed, with all the horses back then.
Hydetown even had a dentist — Homer Green. His office was over on Bank Street.
There were even a couple of hotels in beautiful Hydetown! I guess people used to like to come and bask in the sun on the beaches of Thirty Foot and The Bend.
The Weed House or the Fleming Hotel stood in the vacant lot next to Henry’s house, across from Ron Vincent. Then down the street was the Ridgway Hotel, which later became the second Ridgway Sanitarium and eventually the Rustic Inn.
The Ridgway Sanitarium stood across the street from where Hydetown Fire hall is now. It covered the aea from Chris Sterling’s house almost to the ballfield.
My great-grandfather Samuel Ridway started the Sanitarium in Hydetown. Samuel had a very pleasant, charismatic personality.
He was so well-liked that he became known as “Uncle Sam” around the area. Uncle Sam was over six feet tall and weighed 300 pounds, but he was as gentle as a teddy bear.
He built the Sanitarium in 1868 and it was the biggest building in Hydetown! It was three stories high, 121 feet long and 60 feet deep.
Now, when it comes to the Ridgway linament, I have read that Uncle Sam experimented extensively in production of a medicinal liniment.
Now, what my grandmother told me was he concocted this stuff for a horse liniment. She said it worked so good on his horses that he tried it on people.
Whether that’s true or not, I don’t know. I doubt if Granny would lie to me. But the liniment did help a lot of people out. I have a book full of testimonies of people that were cured by Ridgway’s Liniment at the Sanitarium.
The train station was across the street from Ridgway Sanitarium. Uncle Sam loved people so much that he would walk across the street to welcome people to Hydetown as they were getting off the train.
Uncle Sam’s wife, Eliza, took care of the financial end of the Sanitarium and liniment. She was the overseer when Uncle Sam decided he was going to build a new church in Hydetown. He built the Union Church right across the street from the Baptist Church.
Back in the late 1800s Uncle Sam was Hydetown.
Come on out. Pull up a bridge. We’ll sit a spell and swap some stories.
