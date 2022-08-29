When I was growing up in good old Hydetown, I didn’t like it when the Crawford County Fair rolled around. Why? Because I knew that fair time meant that I was going back to school very soon.
I believe my old friend that lived down the street from me was the president of the Crawford County Fair Board for quite a few years. Howard Hutchinson also owned the Feed Mill in Hydetown.
Howard’s house was one of my many stops along my tricycle route of Main Street visits when I was a kid. When I would see an older person sitting on their porch I would pull my tricycle down their sidewalk and park it.
Then I would go up on the porch and visit with them. That’s where I got all my Solomon-like wisdom and knowledge from.
Kids today don’t know what they’re missing! There is a lot of experience and knowledge wrapped up in older people. I don’t know, maybe they’re afraid they might learn something.
Actually that little tricycle was my therapy. I was recovering from polio.
Dr. Carl Hazen, who is my hero to this day along with Jesus Christ, The Great Physician, saved me from being crippled for the rest of my life.
As I grew, so did my bicycle. Training wheels? That ain’t gonna happen! I heard someone say that training wheels were for sissies!
My Dad tried to put training wheels on my new bike. I told Dad, “I don’t want those on my bike! I’ll walk before I ride a sissy bike!”
The first time I rode my bike with no sissy wheels, I took out neighbor John Graham’s rose bush in his front yard! That was pretty painful. On the other side of John’s yard he had a fence and I found out it could stop me quite quickly.
The bike Dad bought was a beautiful red and silver 26-inch bike. I was built for about a 22-inch bike!
I had to prop the bike up against the porch railing and slide down off the railing onto the bike. I always tried to do it when no one was watching! Short legs were almost as bad as training wheels!
I seem to have deviated from the Fair and going back to school. Oh well, next week is another week!
Come on out. Pull up a bridge and we’ll swap some stories!
Church schedules
— Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling. Sunday: 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 11, Worship service. Wednesday, 6:15 p.m., Prayer focus group; 7 Bible study and prayer. All are welcome.
Sunday Sermon: “Purify Yourself,” I John 3:1-10.
Hydetown area residents can tune their radios to 90.3 FM on Sunday to hear the entire Worship Service at 11. Folks are also invited to come to Hydetown, park their cars and hear the service live on their car radios. The service can be heard for up to three miles in every direction from the church.
Hydetown United Methodist Church: Sunday: 9:45 a.m., Worship service. Wednesday 3 - 5 p.m., Bible study.
A final word
It’s the last weekend in August 2022! By the sounds of it, it may just be a nice hot weekend, a great weekend for a celebration with lawn games like; croquet, mini-golf or corn-hole and some great frozen treats, even homemade ice cream or popsicles with fresh fruit. And top the celebration off with a cool run through the sprinkler or water hose! Have a great weekend and don’t forget to go to church tomorrow in-person to fellowship together with believers!
Contact us
Jeff and Robin may be reached at (814) 775-0107 for anyone wanting to make positive contributions to this column. People submitting news and activities are asked to limit the news and activities to those of the Hydetown area.
