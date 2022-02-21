I loved February when I was a kid growing up in Hydetown. George Washington and Abraham Lincoln were both born in February. They were my favorite presidents and I loved listening to my teacher tell stories about them.
Pitching a little baseball when I was young made me curious about one story my teacher would tell. George Washington was quite athletic when he was young. My teacher used to tell the story that Washington threw a silver dollar across the Potomac River. For some reason that story always bugged me when I was growing up. I figured if George could do it, Jeff could do it!
Back in the early 70’s I just happened to be living in the Washington area. I ventured on over to the Potomac River with my trusty silver dollar in hand.
Do you know how wide that river is?! That is one honkin’ wide river!
I had a friend with me to witness the event. I skipped a few rocks to loosen my arm up. That’s when I should have quit!
I told Jim that I was going to get a run for it and then throw! Then Jim said that he never read anywhere that George Washington got a run for it!
I told Jim that I had my doubts if George Washington ever even saw the Potomac River! If he had, he would never have made up such a ridiculous story!
Well, it was time. I got my silver dollar out and walked back about 15 paces. I got a run for it and reached back and I let that silver dollar fly.
I threw so hard that I think my arm went with that silver dollar. A quarter of the way across the Potomac River? I doubt it! I’m out a buck!
I just wonder how many other fellas have had the idea that they could match The Father of our Country?
Here’s what I think. If we all went to the Potomac River with scuba gear and went diving, could you imagine? We might find a lot of silver dollars and some might be pretty old!
Oh by the way. Did I fail to mention that when Washington was supposed to have performed this tremendous feat ... there weren’t any silver dollars yet!
Come on out. Pull up a bridge. We’ll sit a spell and swap some stories.
Church schedules
— Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling. Sunday: 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 11 a.m., Worship service. Wednesday, 6:15 p.m., Prayer focus group; 7. Bible study and prayer. All are welcome. Sunday sermon: “King of Kings” Revelation 19:11-21.
Hydetown area residents can tune their radios to 90.3 FM on Sunday to hear the entire worship service at 11. Folks are also invited to come to Hydetown, park their cars and hear the service live on their car radios. The service can be heard for up to three miles in every direction from the church.
— Hydetown United Methodist Church: Pastor Richard Foland. Sunday: 9:45 a.m., Worship service. Wednesday 3 - 5 p.m., Bible study.
A final word
“There is always in February some one day, at least, when one smells the yet distant, but surely coming, summer.” — Gertrude Jekyll. Have a great weekend and don’t forget to attend church together as a family tomorrow.
Contact us
Jeff and Robin may be reached at (814) 775-0107 for anyone wanting to make positive contributions to this column. People submitting news and activities are asked to limit the news and activities to those of the Hydetown area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.