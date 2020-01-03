Every time it snows, I hear people complaining about the winters in Pennsylvania.
I had a real good friend who didn’t like our winters in Pennsylvania. He had a house here and he went to Florida one winter and bought a house down there. For about the last fifteen years he drove back and forth every year. He spent winters in Florida and April to November in Pennsylvania. He’s in Florida permanently now. They buried him down there last winter.
We actually have it pretty good today. Everyone either has front-wheel drive, all-wheel drive, or four-wheel drive in their vehicle. Back when I was young, all we had was rear-wheel drive, and I used to get stuck a lot! I remember when I would get gas at our station on a winter evening, Dad would always give me some advice. He’d say, “Stay in town so you don’t get stuck out in the boonies.”
“Sure thing Dad.”
I remember getting stuck on Bogg Hollow Road one night.
The reason I got stuck was because there were two cars stuck in front of me. It was a long walk to the nearest house. We couldn’t get the three cars out of there until the next day. Yes, it did seem like we got more snow back then, or could it be that snow removal is just much better now?
Going back even farther, I have some pictures taken in 1910, and it looks pretty nasty. I know most of you were just little carpet creepers when these pictures were taken. The train wreck was in January of 1910. That was 110 years ago!
Can you imagine what it must have been like to have to clean up a mess like that with the equipment they had back then, and in the winter?
I wonder how many horses it took. Think about the winters back in the early 1900s. They didn’t have the snow removal that we do. We really don’t have it that bad! I don’t think we have anything to complain about. Have a happy life.
Come on out. Pull up a bridge — we’ll swap some stories.
Church schedules
— Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling, Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship service. Wednesday, 7 p.m., prayer and Bible study. All are welcome.
Sunday sermon: “The Test of Life!” 1 Samuel 13:5-15.
— Hydetown United Methodist Church: Pastor Dean Cooney, Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship service.
A final thought
It’s the first weekend in January 2020 — time to start a new plan to spend more time together as a family. This weekend would be a good time to make some snacks together and then read a good winter-theme book together, do some crafts or have a fun night of playing old-fashion board games together.
Also, since this is the first Sunday in January, it would be a good time to start a new habit of going to church together as a family tomorrow.
Jeff and Robin may be reached at (814) 775-0107 for anyone wanting to make positive contributions to this column. People submitting news are asked to limit news and activities to those of the Hydetown area.
