Oh Hydetown, Hydetown. My precious little hamlet nestled peacefully in The Oil Creek Valley, but what direction are we going? What direction is anyone going today?
I read a book years ago called, “The Good Old Days ... They Were Terrible!” I have been thinking about this a lot lately.
People worked hard for what they had and there was a lot of pride in that! People used to brag about their gardens! They’d say things like: “My son, Junior, threw one of my prize tomatoes at Howard as he was walking to work in the rain the other day. That tomato was so big that it took Howard’s hat off and ripped the umbrella right out of his hand! It landed clear on the other side of the muddy street. That was one big juicy tomato and my garden’s full of big ones like that!” They were proud of the things they made with their hands, things they worked for!
They even took pride in their little village. Can you imagine wooden sidewalks? Yep! Some of the sidewalks in Hydetown were wooden.
I would say from one picture I have that it was probably taken some time between 1908 and 1910. The Baptist Church was built in 1908 and you can see the dirt piled around in the picture.
Wouldn’t it be fun in the Summer as a kid heading for the swimming hole in your bathing suit and bare feet running down a wooden sidewalk? Can you imagine the splinters?
But life was a little more carefree back then. Or was it? Maybe the problems were just different.
But, but, did they complain about the President of the United States like we do now? You betcha! That’s always been a favorite pastime of the American people! They complained because one poor President raised pigs on the White House lawn! But he always sold them and gave the money to the Red Cross! You can’t please everyone ...
There were no cement roads in Hydetown until 1932 and electricity didn’t reach us until October of 1924. Just think ... no electric bills!
But, also there was no radio, television, computers, microwaves, electric lights and hot water tanks! So much we take for granted today.
The Lamplighter would make his way around Hydetown lighting all the street lamps, letting the young kids know it was time to go home. When the kids would get home, Mom and Dad would already have the oil lamps burning in the house.
When I think of that book, “The Good Old Days, They Were Terrible,” I don’t think I agree with it.
Maybe life was harder, but families were a lot closer. I also believe life would have been simpler and more pure!
So-called progress and technology has robbed the family of so much that made this a strong nation.
Come on out. Pull up a bridge. We’ll sit a spell and swap some stories!
Church schedules
— Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling. Sunday: 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 11, Worship service. Wednesday, 6:15 p.m., Prayer focus group; 7. Bible study and prayer. All are welcome.
Sunday Sermon: “Know God,” Part 2 1 John 2:12-14.
Hydetown area residents can tune their radios to 90.3 FM on Sunday to hear the entire Worship Service at 11. Folks are also invited to come to Hydetown, park their cars and hear the service live on their car radios. The service can be heard for up to three miles in every direction from the church.
— Hydetown United Methodist Church: Sunday: 9:45 a.m., Worship service. Wednesday 3 - 5 p.m., Bible study.
A final word
Happy last weekend of July 2022! Today is National Friendship Day, National Cheesecake Day and National Chili Dog Day! I don’t know about you but I am very thankful for my friends and cheesecake, but chili dogs not so much! Have a great weekend and don’t forget to go to church tomorrow to be refreshed in our Lord and Savior.
Contact us
Jeff and Robin may be reached at (814) 775-0107 for anyone wanting to make positive contributions to this column. People submitting news and activities are asked to limit the news and activities to those of the Hydetown area.
