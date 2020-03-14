One of the old landmarks missing from Hydetown is the old Union Church. Now there is just an empty lot across from the Baptist Church in our little village. It was torn down in the early 1940’s and all of the materials were taken to Union City and it was rebuilt as a Church of the Nazarene.
My great-great grandfather was one of the builders of the Union Church in Hydetown. It was non-denominational, in order to give speakers a place to speak who couldn’t speak at the Baptist or Methodist Church.
The Union Church also played a big part in the social life in Hydetown. They had plays there and also concerts. All three churches would get involved in hosting the Hydetown High School graduation every year. One church would host the graduation ceremony, while another would host a dinner afterward. They would all pitch in putting the graduation program together along with the music.
The Union Church also had a basketball court where the Hydetown Hornets played their home games. My Uncle Junior used to play there. My Grandpa Sterling used to tell me, “Boy Jeffie, I wish you could have seen your Uncle Junior dribble that ball up and down the court! He was so fast! He was really a good basketball player and he had a fantastic one hand set shot!” Unfortunately uncle Junior was killed in an automobile accident a year after he graduated so I never got to know him. But we do share the same birthday.
So the old Union Church played a pretty important role in the social and spiritual life of Hydetown at one time.
It made for interesting pictures as it sat at the end of the trolley bridge and foot bridge. It also had wooden sidewalks running past the church with the old gas street lights. It’s just so neat to see the old Titusville Traction Company Trolley’s on the bridge by the old Union Church.
Progress! When you think about it. Have we progressed?
Come on out, Pull up a Bridge and we’ll swap some stories.
Church schedules
— Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling, Sunday 9:30 a.m., Sunday School; 11 a.m., Worship Service. Wednesday, 7 p.m., Bible Study, All Are Welcome.
Sunday Sermon: “Lambs in the Midst of Wolves!” Luke 10:1-12
— Hydetown United Methodist Church: Pastor Dean Cooney, Sunday, 9:45 a.m., Worship Service.
A final thought
Since St. Patrick’s Day comes on a Tuesday this year, it might be fun to start the celebrating over this weekend with some great family activities. Perhaps a game of “Hot Potato” or a “Potato Hunt.” or maybe making some Irish crafts, watching Irish movies or listening to Irish music could be part of the family celebration. Don’t forget to make some good Irish foods and snacks to enjoy like; Irish Potato bites, Irish Nachos, Reubens or traditional Corned Beef and cabbage. Have a great weekend and don’t forget to go to church together as a family tomorrow.
Contact us
Jeff and Robin may be reached at (814) 775-0107 for anyone wanting to make positive contributions to this column. People submitting news and activities are asked to limit news and activities to those of the Hydetown area.
