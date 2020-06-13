It used to be such a wonderful sight as you drove into Hydetown at night. Lights! The softball field would be all lit up and packed with people as you drove through Hydetown It was an awesome sight!
Even from up on state Route 8 you could see that ballfield all lit up at night as you drove through.
That ballfield has been there as long as I can remember. I can remember on summer vacation, getting up on Saturday mornings and meeting the guys at 10 a.m. at the ballfield. We would choose up teams and play baseball for three or four hours.
I watched my Dad play baseball on that field. Then fastpitch softball came to the area and cousin Ralph and I watched that, until it faded from the scene in Hydetown. There for a while, they were playing fastpitch softball a couple nights a week and slowpitch a couple of nights.
Cousin Ralph and I would hang out at Grandpa’s gas station drinking Coke and swapping stories and jokes. Of course the stories were all true and the jokes were all (mostly) clean. Then at game time we’d mosey down the railroad track to the ballfield. Sometimes we would get there before the game started, sometimes it would be the first or second inning. We didn’t really care because they would play two games, and sometimes the second game wouldn’t get over until 9:30 or 10.
Then fastpitch was gone and it was all slowpitch.
The slowpitch league decided to sell sections of the outfield for advertising and it made some extra money for the league. Our church bought two sections of the fence, one on top of the other in dead center field. Pastor Larry Hellein came up with a very catchy slogan that caught everyone’s eye: “YOU’LL NEVER STRIKE OUT WITH JESUS.”
Then the league had it’s first near tragedy. I’m not going to mention any names because it would serve no purpose at this time. But, anyway, one of the ballplayers got shot in the back while playing the outfield. Thank God it wasn’t a serious wound and he survived and that’s all I will say about it.
But...it wasn’t too long after that, my team was playing against the fella that got shot. He came over to me before the game and said, “Can I talk to you?” I said, “Sure you can.” He said, “I know you’re responsible.” I said, “For what?” he said, “That sign in center field. That’s all I could think about when I got shot, was how I don’t want to strike out with Jesus!” He said, “I want in on it, I gotta have a piece of that sign!” Then he handed me $100, and I told him I would see that it got to the right people.
Many, many, many years, and many, many experiences at that ballfield in Hydetown.
Come on out Pull up a Bridge, sit a spell and we’ll swap some stories.
Church Schedules
Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling. Sunday 9:30 a.m., Sunday School; 11 a.m., Worship Service. Wednesday, 7 p.m., Prayer and Bible Study. All Are Welcome.
Sunday Sermon: “The Millenium” Revelation 20:1-10
Hydetown area residents can tune their radios to 90.3 FM on Sunday to hear the entire Worship Service at 11:00 a.m. Folks are also invited to come to Hydetown, park their cars and hear the service live on their car radios. The service can be heard for about three miles in every direction from the church.
— Hydetown United Methodist: Pastor Dean Cooney. Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Worship Service
A final word
Tomorrow - June 14th is “Flag Day” a day to celebrate and show respect for our American flag, its designers and makers. Our flag is representative of our independence and our unity as a nation, one nation under God, indivisible. Our flag has a proud and glorious history Many people died protecting it. It even stands proudly on the surface of the moon. “Old Glory,” “Stars and Stripes,” and “The Red, White and Blue.” Tomorrow is also Sunday, a day to worship God together as a family. Hope you take time to do both tomorrow, honor our Flag and worship our God!
Contact us
Jeff and Robin may be reached at (814) 775-0107 for anyone wanting to make positive contributions to this column. People submitting news and activities are asked to limit the news and activities to those of the Hydetown area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.