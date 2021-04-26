Willis Ridgway sold the rights to the liniment to some fella from Ohio. That’s what my grandmother told me. She said that eventually the FDA shut everything down after they moved out on the Fieldmore Hill.
Now, Great Grandpa Willis and Great Grandma Peggy had a whole bunch of daughters. Mignon was one of the daughters and she told me the story about how she met the man who would become my grandpa.
She said that she, her sisters and the neighbor girl, Vivian, went to a dance at the hall. I know the hall was in Hydetown but I’m not sure where. Quite possibly the dance was at the Odd Fellows Hall, which was right across the street from the Ridgway home. The Odd Fellows Hall was upstairs over what became Dick Ridgway’s Hardware.
I can just picture these ladies in my mind trotting across the street, all dressed up to go to this dance. They all liked wearing big hats, so I’m sure I have the right picture.
Gram said they were sitting along the dance floor drinking punch and talking, when this fellow she had never seen before asked her to dance. She said he was a little scruffy but he was a good looking man.
He told her that he had walked in from Troy Center to go to the dance. He said he met some friends in Hydetown and they came to the dance together. He said his friends call him “Rasty,” but his real name was Ralph Sterling.
They became instant friends and more! Ralph H. Sterling couldn’t stay out of Hydetown, so he decided to apply for citizenship. On April 15, 1918, Ralph and Mignon got married in front of the Ridgway home, which is where Matt and Kim Burns live today.
As soon as they married, they left for Newark, Delaware because that’s where Gramps was stationed in the Army.
After the war was over they lived in Mercer for a while, then they moved back to Hydetown. The house they wanted in Hydetown was for sale and they were finally able to buy it.
Gramps started working for the Oil City newspaper, The Derrick. He also owned a lot of land up behind his house so he started buying cattle.
By this time they also had three kids, Ralph Jr., Willis and Patricia.
The old Hydetown School was in session, first grade through graduation. Hydetown just seemed to be a peaceful little village with everything it needed.
Community
— On Saturday, June 5 Hydetown Yard Sales will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Fire Department will be renting tables and selling food. Call Gert for a table at (814) 827-2953
— Hydetown Spring Cleanup will be on June 11 and 12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Church schedules
— Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling. Sunday: 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 11 a.m., Worship service. Wednesday, 6:15 p.m., Prayer Focus Group; 7. Bible Study and Prayer. All are welcome.
Sunday Sermon: “The Majestic Voice of God” Psalm 29.
Hydetown area residents can tune their radios to 90.3 FM on Sunday to hear the entire Worship Service at 11 a.m. Folks are also invited to come to Hydetown, park their cars and hear the service live on their car radios. The service can be heard for up to three miles in every direction from the church.
— Hydetown United Methodist Church: Pastor Richard Foland. Sunday: 9:45 a.m., Worship service. Wednesday 3 – 5 p.m., Bible study.
A final word
An April weekend is time for some good, quality family time. It may be a great weekend for a family hike or bike ride. It also might be fun to watch a family movie together or play a board game. Don’t forget to cook up some special meals and snacks together throughout the weekend. The best part of the weekend is going to church together as a family tomorrow.
Contact us
Jeff and Robin may be reached at (814) 775-0107 for anyone wanting to make positive contributions to this column. People submitting news and activities are asked to limit the news and activities to those of the Hydetown area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.