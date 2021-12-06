It’s a Wonderful Life! Remember that movie? That was probably my favorite Christmas movie of all time. There were a lot of good life lessons if you really pay attention to it.
It was such a nice little town in that movie, but what seems to ruin things for people? Bad attitudes, anger and selfishness.
I look at Hydetown and it’s not the town it used to be, but what little town is? I was raised in Hydetown. I pastor at a church in Hydetown and I still love it there!
I look at the way things are today and it’s hard to believe we have sunken so low! There seems to be so many that have Doctor of Ignorance Degrees and they don’t mind letting everyone know it.
It seems to me the only way to even come close to getting things back to normal would be to shut down all of the television networks news stations. You don’t know who is telling the truth and who is lying anyway. That would stop our minds from being bombarded constantly with anger, violence and negativity.
Then we give the daily newspaper the important job! Reporting nothing but “Good News!” Like Bill Jones ran into the street and saved Little Billy Smith from getting hit by a car, or six people got saved at Hydetown Baptist Church last Sunday. The Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department had a controlled burn in town and invited the townspeople to come for a weiner roast. Hawk’s Grocery donated hot dogs and marshmallows. Now those are the kind of stories that make people happy!
Now, wouldn’t that be a “Wonderful Life?” And the part I liked — “Every time a bell rings, an Angel gets it’s wings.”
I would also like to thank everyone for the phone calls, cards and letters while I was down with COVID. It was a battle, but God has a purpose for everything!
Come on out. Pull up a bridge and we’ll swap some stories.
Church schedules
— Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling. Sunday: 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 11, Worship service. Wednesday, 6:15 p.m., Prayer Focus Group; 7 p.m. Bible study and prayer. All are welcome.
Sunday Sermon: “Almost Heaven,” Revelations 4, 1-11.
Hydetown area residents can tune their radios to 90.3 FM on Sunday to hear the entire Worship Service at 11 a.m. Folks are also invited to come to Hydetown, park their cars and hear the service live on their car radios. The service can be heard for up to three miles in every direction from the church.
—Hydetown United Methodist Church: Pastor Richard Foland. Sunday: 9:45 a.m., Worship service. Wednesday 3 - 5 p.m., Bible study.
A final word
Welcome to the first week in December and today is “National Cookie Day,” which would be a good day to start making Christmas cookies! Cookies, hot chocolate and marshmallows, what a great start to the Christmas season! Even better than that, tomorrow is the second Sunday of Advent so make sure you attend church as a family tomorrow!
Contact us
Jeff and Robin may be reached at (814) 775-0107 for anyone wanting to make positive contributions to this column. People submitting news and activities are asked to limit the news and activities to those of the Hydetown area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.