I love reading old newspapers that I find. I was reading a Titusville Herald from January 1956, when they built the new Hydetown School.
Isn’t it funny, that was 66 years ago and I still call it the “new” Hydetown school?!
They were boasting about this modern four hundred thousand dollar state of the art school having “everything!” Heck today they spend a lot more than that just on curriculum!
I can’t remember how many rooms were in the old Hydetown school. It was either four or five and they used to have grades one through 12 there.
The school used to have graduation ceremonies at the churches in Hydetown. We didn’t have a music room. We had music in our classroom.
The new school had a big fancy boiler room! In the old school we had a big old stove in the middle of the room.
First grade was on one side of the stove and second grade was on the other side. I can’t recall whether the stove was wood or coal, but the students took turns keeping the fire going.
This new school even had a special room for a doctor and nurse, which left an unsettled feeling in my stomach. In the old school, any time I didn’t feel well I would just go home. I lived right next door to the old school.
They even hired a fella to be the principal and he even had his own office! At the old school Miss Wallace was our principal, and she was also a classroom teacher.
When we were bad we would get sent to her classroom after school. Sometimes we would have to stay after school for a week and clap erasers.
I remember we packed our books, pencils and personal belongings in laundry baskets. Some students walked to the new school and some rode buses.
I remember the first time we walked into that new school. It seemed so big! There were 12 pastel painted classrooms glaring at us. We were used to clapboard walls and now we walked into yellow cement block with green tiled floors?!
What a culture shock for a young Hydetown boy who ate leeks and limburger cheese when he wanted to be sent home from school!
And as amazing as that sounds, I quit leeks and limburger!
Cold turkey! No rehab! No patches or anything!
I just became one of those kids that teachers loved having around.
Wait a minute! I’m a preacher now. Let me put it this way ... I got by with a little help from my friends!
No really, the switch over to the new Hydetown school went very smoothly. I enjoyed my time there, and all three years that I had Mrs. Atwater in third grade was a real learning experience!
I remember my parents going to the open house at the school and they came home all excited!
The new Hydetown school and its modern classrooms is 66 years old.
Will I ever consider it “The old Hydetown School?”
The weather is getting nice. It’s a perfect time to, come on out. Pull up a bridge and we’ll swap some stories!
Community
— Hydetown Community Yard Sales: Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
— Hydetown Spring Clean-up and Recycling: Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Church schedules
— Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling. Sunday: 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 11, Worship service Wednesday, 6:15 p.m., Prayer focus group; 7. Bible study and prayer. All are welcome.
Sunday Sermon: “Saints and Ain’ts,” Psalm 1:1-3.
Hydetown area residents can tune their radios to 90.3 FM on Sunday to hear the entire Worship service at 11. Folks are also invited to come to Hydetown, park their cars and hear the service live on their car radios – 90.3 FM. The service can be heard for up to three miles in every direction from the church.
— Hydetown United Methodist Church: Pastor Richard Foland. Sunday: 9:45 a.m., Worship service. Wednesday 3 - 5 p.m., Bible study.
A final word
This day (weekend) is all about Mothers, a day to let them shine, a day to show appreciation for all of their love and time, a day to thank our Mothers for all the things they do, for there is no one else in the whole world that we love as much as you!
Happy Mother’s Day!
Contact us
Jeff and Robin may be reached at (814) 775-0107 for anyone wanting to make positive contributions to this column. People submitting news and activities are asked to limit the news and activities to those of the Hydetown area.
