Hydetown, you’re such a peaceful little town nestled and snuggled in the Oil Valley that lays claim to changing the world.
Was Hydetown always a peaceful little Hamlet? Or would we be the village idiots in thinking so? If we only knew!
Penile Crane opened the first hotel in Hydetown in 1852. They called it the “Weed House” and I don’t know why they called it that. Maybe because it was on the edge of a swamp.
Penile Crane was a pretty wicked man when he first opened the hotel. There were many travelers passing through Hydetown at that time and Mr. Crane made a good living by being accommodating to these travelers. As a matter of fact the Weed House got a reputation like no hotel around, if you know what I mean?
This hotel had an atmosphere of adventure, romance and intrigue. It had become the Devil’s playground in a very short time. There were a lot of one night stands. Friendships turned into marriages and even some vows were broken and marriages destroyed. There were even a few suicides that took place behind the doors of the Weed House.
The Hydetown clergymen and a lot of the town’s people didn’t like what was going on at the Weed House, so they had a meeting and invited Mr. Crane. I don’t know what was said but Mr. Crane vowed to clean things up, which he did!
Over the next couple of years, Penile Crane became so well-liked because of his community involvement. They almost named the town after him. That’s right! It was almost Craneville instead of Hydetown!
And just when they thought they had everything in order morally to the Lord’s liking, another bombshell hit! Jim Gomorrah ran off and married his daughter! That was a fake name to protect his innocent relatives still living in peaceful Hydetown.
Come on out. Pull up a bridge and we’ll swap some stories.
Church schedules
— Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling. Sunday: 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 11, Worship service. Wednesday, 6:15 p.m., Prayer Focus Group; 7. Bible study and prayer. All are welcome.
Sunday Sermon: “Her, Him and Them,” Colossians 3:18-25; 4:1. Hydetown area residents can tune their radios to 90.3 FM on Sunday to hear the entire Worship service at 11 a.m. Folks are also invited to come to Hydetown, park their cars and hear the service live on their car radios. The service can be heard for up to three miles in every direction from the church.
— Hydetown United Methodist Church: Pastor Richard Foland. Sunday: 9:45 a.m., Worship service. Wednesday 3 – 5 p.m., Bible study.
A final word
Happy October weekend! It couls be a great weekend to take a drive through Fall foliage, have a bonfire, do a little pumpkin painting and enjoy some caramel apples! Don’t forget to attend church together as a family tomorrow!
Contact us
Jeff and Robin may be reached at (814) 775-0107 for anyone wanting to make positive contributions to this column. People submitting news and activities are asked to limit the news and activities to those of the Hydetown area.
