Last week I talked about the second Ridgway Sanitarium. I mentioned that the first sanitarium burned down in September of 1903. They figured the financial loss between $12,000 and $15,000, $6,500 of which was covered by insurance. Now that doesn’t sound like much money, but back in 1903 that was a pretty good chunk of change! That was the biggest, most costly fire to hit Hydetown up to that time.
When the sanitarium was running full out, it employed 20 full time people and many others worked doing odd jobs.
Up on the side of Rattlesnake Hill there was a reservoir that supplied the water for the sanitarium. There were a couple of windmills that pumped water into pipes that ran underground all the way down to the sanitarium. At the time it was the only automatic water service in Hydetown.
You can still see the foundation of the old reservoir if you want to take a hike up Rattlesnake Hill. Now, I hear the snakes are making a comeback, so you might want to wear fairly high boots and take your walking stick. Cousin Ralph and I used to go up to the old reservoir a lot when we were kids. If you do go up there, take some pictures for me.
Samuel Ridgway was born April 29, 1824 to Charles and Frances (Titus) Ridgway, and his mother was Jonathan Titus’ sister. As a matter of fact, Samuel Ridgway was born in the house that used to stand beside the Rustic Inn. It once stood on Charles Ridgway’s farm on Hydetown-Gresham Road by the Austin Bridge, before it was moved to town.
Samuel Ridgway built the sanitarium and the Union Church which stood by the trolley bridge. It was across the street from the Hydetown Baptist Church. He was a big, powerful man. He was six-foot five inches and weighed over 300 pounds and was known for his feats of strength. My Grandmother told me that they thought what killed Samuel Ridgway was the day he picked up the front of a motor car.
Whatever it was, he died April 9, 1901. He was laid to rest in the Ridgway Cemetery in Hydetown.
Church schedules
— Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling. Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday School; 11, Worship Service. Wednesday, 7 p.m., Prayer and Bible Study. All Are Welcome.
Sunday Sermon: “Where Does This Confusion Come From?” 1 Corinthians 14: 26-33
— Hydetown United Methodist Church: Pastor Dean Cooney. Sunday, 9:45 am., Worship Service.
Community
Soup Supper — TODAY— HYDETOWN VFD — starting at 4 p.m.!
A final thought
Here it is, the “extra” day this year - Leap Year! What to do with this extra day and it falls on a Saturday! Lots of family activities to enjoy; have a family game of “leap frog,” read the book together “The Leap Year Book” by Barbara Sutton-Smith, have each family member write letters to themselves to open next year day and don’t forget to celebrate big time any “leap year” birthdays! Have a great Leap Year weekend and don’t forget to go to church tomorrow together as a family.
Contact us
Jeff and Robin may be reached at (814) 775-0107 for anyone wanting to make positive contributions to this column. People submitting news are asked to limit news and activities to those of the Hydetown area.
