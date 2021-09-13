The Ridgway Sanitarium had gained quite a reputation across this beautiful country of ours.
If you would dare to compare Uncle Sam to some of these old medicine shows that used to travel around the country, you may have riled him a little.
As a matter of fact, he was a very powerful man and he was known for his feats of strength. He could have put a bad case of hurts on you!
Ridgway Sanitarium printed a booklet and it had testimonies from a countless number of patients that were cured at the sanitarium by using Uncle Sam’s liniment!
Emerson Palmer, of Tiona, had been deaf for six years. He said friends had to yell when they tried to talk to him. Emerson said he used one bottle of liniment and now he can even hear when someone whispers.
Fred Cramer, from Titusville, had poison ivy and put Ridgway Liniment on it and it was cured in 1 1/2 hours.
B.C. Minckly, of Hydetown, was struck by lightning and it left him with severe pains all through his body and limbs, which finally settled in his back and knees. One application of Ridgway’s Liniment perfectly and permanently relieved him in five minutes and he never had pain after that.
And here’s a good one from Lyma Moore, of Newtontown, Pennsylvania: “While out hunting, my companion’s gun accidentally discharged and the bullet lodged in my shoulder so deep that the doctor could not remove it.
After using Ridgway’s Acme Liniment, it kept out all soreness and inflammation. In less than a week, I went back to work and have worked ever since without it troubling me in the least.”
Joseph H. Slater, of Shearley, Pennsylvania said he has been as bald as a billiard ball for two years. He commenced the use of Ridgway’s Liniment, applying about four times a week, and now he has a fair head of hair well started.
There are testimonies for Ridgway’s Liniment curing Asthma, sore throats, frozen feet, warts, sprained ankles, lumbago, blood poisoning and even rattlesnake bites.
Wouldn’t you love to have something that would cure all these things?
If we did have something that was a cure-all, you know what would happen? It’s not hard to figure out. Big Pharma would find a way to get it taken off the market.
They would have the Food and Drug Administration (F.D.A.) come in and say, “Well, we’ve tested it and it’s not healthy. I’m sorry but we’re going to have to take it off the market.”
Oh come on! Do you really think they would do that? Hmmm ... come to think of it that’s exactly what eventually happened to those beautiful brown bottles of Ridgway’s Acme Liniment.
Come on out. Pull up a bridge. We’ll sit a spell and swap some stories.
Church schedules
— Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling. Sunday: 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 11 a.m., Worship service. Wednesday, 6:15 p.m., Prayer Focus Group; 7. Bible study and prayer. All are welcome.
Sunday Sermon: “Living In A Flood Zone” Genesis 7.
Hydetown area residents can tune their radios to 90.3 FM on Sunday to hear the entire Worship service at 11 a.m. Folks are also invited to come to Hydetown, park their cars and hear the service live on their car radios. The service can be heard for up to three miles in every direction from the church.
— Hydetown United Methodist Church: Pastor Richard Foland. Sunday: 9:45 a.m., Worship service. Wednesday 3 – 5 p.m., Bible study.
A final word
Today is Patriot Day, a day to commemorate the lives that were lost and the heroes who risked their lives saving others during the 9/11 attacks.
It is a National day of service and remembrance. Some suggestions for family activities this weekend could include; working together to make an American flag, celebrating or doing something special for a hero, doing some red, white and blue sidewalk art, reading a book or watching a YouTube video together about 9/11. Maybe for dessert this weekend you could make an American flag cheesecake or red, white and blue poke cake.
Contact us
Jeff and Robin may be reached at (814) 775-0107 for anyone wanting to make positive contributions to this column. People submitting news and activities are asked to limit the news and activities to those of the Hydetown area.
