Building the ballfield in Hydetown

I was just sitting here looking at pictures of the Little League in Hydetown.
Oh, I’ll never forget when we built that ball field. My Dad owned the property we wanted to build the ballfield on, so Dick Clingerman and I went and talked with him. Dad thought it was a great idea and he was so excited to have kids playing baseball right next to his house. My Dad loved the game of baseball!
That fall, Dick Clingerman and I started clearing the land and burning brush. There was a lot of work to do if we were going to have a ballfield built and ready to play on by May. We worked on the field until cold weather and it started snowing. Then we spent the winter running around trying to raise money for everything we were going to need to build in the spring. We were going to have to build a backstop, dugouts, outfield fence, bleachers and a flag pole. We had to buy bases, a home plate and a pitcher’s rubber.
As soon as the weather broke in the spring, Dick Clingerman and I were back at it. Then tragedy hit as Dick Clingerman had a heart attack. Luckily Ralph Wolfkiel, Rick List and Darral Baldwin jumped in to help and thank God they did or we may not have had the ballfield ready for opening day. Bill Beck came in with his semi and dumped all the dirt we needed for the infield.
Then we did all the measurements and got the field all lined up and put in the foul poles. By golly, it was starting to look like a real ballfield! And if the telephone company ever comes around looking for their manhole cover, it’s buried under third base.
And the good news was Dick was out of the hospital and back helping us under the watchful eye of his wife, Flo. As a matter of fact, Flo did more than enough to help. She happens to be the one who did all the hard work getting the concession stand started and going.
When opening day rolled around we were still putting the finishing touches on the ballfield and we just made it for the start of the game. It was an exciting day! It was a beautiful day with Mayor Rex Reynolds throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.
And what makes me happy is to see them still playing baseball in Hydetown!
Come on Out, Pull up a Bridge and we’ll swap some stories.
Church Schedules
Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling. Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday School; 11 a.m., Worship Service. Wednesday, 7 p.m., Prayer and Bible Study. All Are Welcome.
Sunday Sermon: “Armageddon” Revelation 19:11-21
Hydetown Area residents can tune their radios to 90.3 FM on Sunday to hear the entire Worship Service live at 11 a.m. Folks are also invite to come to Hydetown, ark their cars and hear the service live on their car radios. The service can be heard about three miles in every direction from the church.
— Hydetown United Methodist Church: Pastor Dean Cooney. Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Worship Service.
Oil Creek Township and Hydetown Borough E-Cycling TODAY - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hasbrouck Park
Spring Clean up Days CONTINUES TODAY!
A final word
OUR SINCERE AND HEARTFELT CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL OF THE 2020 GRADUATES! GOD BLESS EACH ONE OF YOU!
Contact us
Jeff and Robin may be reached at (814) 775-0107 for anyone wanting to make positive contributions to this column. People submitting news and activities are asked to limit the news and activities to those of the Hydetown area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.