I hope everyone had a fantastic Thanksgiving. After being on this planet for as long as I have, I don’t remember every Thanksgiving, but I am thankful for every one of them.
I can remember bits and pieces of a lot of past Thanksgivings growing up in good old Hydetown.
I think my favorites were when Mom and Dad would pile us kids in the car for the long journey down the street to Grandma and Grandpa Sterling’s. That was our Thanksgiving meeting place! Aunt Pat and Uncle Ed Wolfkiel and cousins Ralphie and Sandy would come. It was a happy time for everyone ... except the turkey!
I had already talked with cousin Ralph on the phone the day before and we agreed to take some model cars to dinner. Cousin Ralph was a Ford man and I was a Chevy man back then. My likes have changed today. I’ll take anything that runs!
Back when we were were kids that’s how cousin Ralph and I did our Christmas shopping for each other. I’d go to Wilson’s Newsstand and buy cousin Ralph the newest model of a Ford they had. And believe it or not, cousin Ralph would go to Wilson’s Newsstand and buy me the newest model of a Chevy they had. We were easy to shop for!
So there we are playing with our cars when someone comes in and says, “OK boys, it’s time to eat.” All the grown-ups were eating in the dining room and us kids were eating in the kitchen. Mom and Aunt Pat fixed the plates for us kids.
We were sitting there eating when all of a sudden cousin Ralph ran for the dining room yelling, “I want the heart!” So I jumped up and ran in there and yelled, “No! I want the heart!” Then I thought to myself, “What am I saying? I’ve never had a heart before.”
But, my Dad settled the argument. He looked at Uncle Ed and said, “Well Ed, I had the heart last year. Do you want it this year?” Uncle Ed picked that heart up and it disappeared so quickly that I didn’t even see what it looked like.
Thanksgiving is about being thankful, but it should be more than just one day. God has given us much to be thankful for every day. Thanksgiving Day is happy for everyone ... except the turkey!
Come on out. Pull up a bridge and we’ll swap some stories.
Church schedules
— Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling. Sunday: 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 11, Worship service. Wednesday, 6:15 p.m., Prayer Focus Group; 7 p.m. Bible study and prayer. All are welcome.
Sunday Sermon: “The Rapture” I Thessalonians 4: 13 - 5:3.
Hydetown area residents can tune their radios to 90.3 FM on Sunday to hear the entire Worship Service at 11. Folks are also invited to come to Hydetown, park their cars and hear the service live on their car radios. The service can be heard for up to three miles in every direction from the church.
— Hydetown United Methodist Church: Pastor Richard Foland. Sunday: 9:45 a.m., Worship service. Wednesday 3 - 5 p.m., Bible study.
A final word
Happy Thanksgiving Weekend!
Contact us
Jeff and Robin may be reached at (814) 775-0107 for anyone wanting to make positive contributions to this column. People submitting news and activities are asked to limit the news and activities to those of the Hydetown area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.