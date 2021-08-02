I’ve always tried to keep my column as lighthearted as I possibly can and I really try not to talk politics. But, I look around and see the big mess this world is. It’s not only our country!
But, you have to realize that this was caused by politicians — mostly career politicians and some younger ones that don’t care anything about the United States of America or the people.
A lot of them don’t even fight for the constitution or our beautiful flag. They shouldn’t even be in Washington supposedly representing our great nation.
I look at most of these politicians trying to one-up each other and they forgot who voted them into office. I look at this mess they’ve created and it causes me to agree with that great philosopher, Larry The Cable Guy, when he blurted out those famous words, “You can’t fix stupid!”
Now getting back to good old Hydetown. Things are pretty much peaceful in the village.
You’re probably aware that a semi truck and trailer took an unwanted trip off Route 408 into Oil Creek the other evening. The driver allegedly swerved to miss some Amish and lost control. He had a pretty wild ride, but thank God, lived to tell about it. His arm was injuries, but, Chris Sterling from Hydetown Fire Department, said the driver was still able to swim to safety.
Last Sunday afternoon, Hydetown Baptist Church had its community picnic and it was very successful! We had a really good turnout. We had a lot of great help with everything. We had pig roast and Tommy Barnhart and Jack Donovan started cooking old Porky Pig about 3:30 in the morning. By the time we ate, old Porky made everyone very happy!
We had a table set up where the kids were doing crafts, and believe me there were a lot of kids there!
“Silent Witness,” a Bluegrass Gospel group from Atlantic, sang and played for over two hours. They are very good and they will be back to sing at the church in October. They don’t live close to a stream or lake living in Atlantic, so they have a song that I consider a classic. You gotta take what you can get in Atlantic! The song is called “Fishing For Chickens.”
Come on out. Pull up a bridge and we’ll swap some stories!
Church schedules
— Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling. Sunday: 9:30 a.m., Sunday School; 11 a.m., Worship service. Wednesday, 6:15 p.m., Prayer Focus Group; 7 p.m. Bible study and prayer. All are welcome.
Sunday Sermon: “Hell is Real!” Luke 16:19-31.
Hydetown area residents can tune their radios to 90.3 FM on Sunday to hear the entire Worship Service at 11. Folks are also invited to come to Hydetown, park their cars and hear the service live on their car radios. The service can be heard for up to three miles in every direction from the church.
— Hydetown United Methodist Church: Pastor Richard Foland. Sunday: 9:45 a.m., Worship service. Wednesday 3 to 5 p.m., Bible study.
A final word
It’s the last weekend in July! It’s time to get in all those great summer activities; camp out in your backyard, make some more s’mores, play some backyard games i.e. kickball, badminton or have a backyard waterpark! Summer is going fast. Be creative and spend lots of time together as a family! Don’t forget to go to church together tomorrow!
Jeff and Robin may be reached at (814) 775-0107 for anyone wanting to make positive contributions to this column. People submitting news and activities are asked to limit the news and activities to those of the Hydetown area.
